Police continue to appeal for information for missing man Kevin Belling

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Sergeant John Kean,

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Kevin Belling who went missing from his Motu Rimu farm in Kapuka on 9 January.

With the assistance of Land Search and Rescue, Police have completed extensive searches on his property however we have not yet located Kevin.

Other enquiries, including the checking of bank and phone records, have failed to shed light on the possible whereabouts of Kevin.

Police and Kevin’s family’s concerns for Kevin grow as time passes.

We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that could help us find him.

Police urge the community to be vigilant and check their rural properties for any signs of Kevin.

If you have information that can assist in the search to locate Kevin, please contact Police online at 105 or call 105.

Please use the reference number 260118/6964.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI