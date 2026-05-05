NZ Rugby turn to Don Tricker lead high performance overhaul

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Former Black Sox coach Don Tricker has been hired by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to overhaul its high performance systems.

Tricker, currently working as vice president of player health and performance at the San Diego Padres in North America’s Major League Baseball, has been appointed as NZR’s high performance director.

In the role, Tricker will take charge of NZR’s high performance system, including the national teams, player pathways and coach development.

NZR interim chief executive Steve Lancaster said Tricker, who previously worked at NZR as high performance manager between 2010 and 2018, was the right man for the job.

“Don brings a track record of delivering success across elite high-performance environments and we look forward to the impact he will make. Don is highly-respected and has a deep understanding of elite coaching, player development and New Zealand rugby.

“This role has a singular focus on driving our national teams to consistently win. Don will lead a high performance system that is aligned from pathways through to our national teams, with a clear focus on driving a performance culture that reflects the unique identity of New Zealand rugby.”

Tricker will join NZR in November after completing the current Major League Baseball season with the Padres, though he will spend time in NZR’s high performance system and national team environments throughout 2026.

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Tricker said he’s looking forward to coming home.

“I’m excited to return to New Zealand and to be involved with New Zealand Rugby. In particular, I’m looking forward to working with two fantastic head coaches in Whitney and Dave, our national team programmes and the NZR high performance team.

“Put simply, my role is about creating a system that develops players that our national teams want to select. To do that we need to be working in partnership with Provincial Unions and Super Rugby clubs.

“Whilst I remain absolutely committed to the Padres, there are windows throughout the baseball season that will allow me to spend time with NZR staff and teams. This will be a period of discovery and understanding the here and now.”

Tricker will essentially become All Blacks coach Dave Rennie and Black Ferns coach Whitney Hansen’s boss and make sure the teams are performing as best they can.

He will watch the teams and the coaches and suggest where improvements can be made. He will also take charge of tidying up the high performance system, which includes things like player pathways, contracting, and eligibility rules.

NZR wanted more oversight of the All Blacks coaching set up following the end of season review, which Tricker was involved in, that led to the sacking of former coach Scott Robertson.

Tricker started coaching the New Zealand men’s softball team in the late 1990s and led them to two World Championship wins and three consecutive world titles.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand