New leadership to support ACC’s Turnaround Plan

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Source: New Zealand Government

Richard Keys, Lindsay Wright and Michael Playford have been appointed to the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) Board, Minister for ACC Scott Simpson says.

All three appointees will commence their terms on 11 May 2026.

“These appointees bring a wealth of expertise and proven leadership to the ACC Board. Richard Keys, Lindsay Wright and Michael Playford will play a key role in supporting the performance of ACC under its Turnaround Plan.

“The Turnaround Plan sets out a clear pathway for ACC to deliver better outcomes for injured New Zealanders. It focuses on putting clients first, getting New Zealanders back to work and independence, and resetting ACC to get back to basics.”

Richard Keys is an experienced independent director with expertise in health and disability, corporate finance, governance, and leadership. His strategic leadership in his prior role as CEO of Abano Healthcare Group and governance roles including Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital and the Pacific Clinical Research Network highlight his ability to drive organisational change and align investment objectives with long-term goals.

Lindsay Wright brings strong financial services expertise and a proven track record in investment and asset management. Her leadership roles on boards such as Spark New Zealand and Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation demonstrate her ability to ensure robust oversight and accountability.

Michael Playford, an actuary, brings deep expertise in actuarial assessments, forecasting, and financial sustainability. His experience in managing injury support schemes and long-term financial planning will be critical to ACC’s strategic direction.

“The combined skills of the newly-appointed Directors and their experience in health and disability, investment management, and actuarial forecasting will strengthen the Board’s ability to deliver on the Turnaround Plan. This will help ensure that ACC continues to improve outcomes for injured New Zealanders and uphold the trust and accountability expected of the organisation,” Mr Simpson says.

MIL OSI