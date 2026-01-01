New dad can see his baby born after 11th hour visa win

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

An Auckland woman says it felt like ‘winning the lottery’ when she learned her partner has been granted a visa to be at the birth of their baby.

Shantelle Neyra and Gurjeet Singh were desperate to be reunited in time for their baby girl to be born in three weeks’ time.

They applied before Christmas for his visitor visa, but found they were still being asked for more documents four months later.

Neyra got the good news in a call from her lawyer, two days after RNZ asked Immigration New Zealand what was causing the hold-up.

“It had been like the darkness before the dawn,” she said. “I just was profusely crying, like just joy, but in relief and in disbelief, like it’s actually happened. I’m about to have a baby and he can be here to see his baby born.”

Singh is also stepdad to Neyra’s children, and has spent months video calling them as she went through pregnancy alone.

“I’m just so happy. He’s happy. He cried. His mother cried. We’re just all crying. The kids were crying. It’s just like, you know, I’d equate it to winning the lottery. Like for me, this is like winning the jackpot. It’s honestly the best feeling I could think of.”

They met online and have met up in India and Bali over the last two years. Their daughter, Mira, is due to be induced two weeks after he arrives.

Neyra said her children had also been waiting for news, asking ‘when’s Dad coming?’

“They call him dad, he acts like a father, he functions like a father, he’s talking to them daily. He’s interacting with them, with their schooling, with everything. He’s missed the whole pregnancy. He’s missed the ultrasounds. He’s missed being there to support me when I’m sick.”

The uncertainty about his visitor visa had taken its toll, she added.

“It has definitely been a difficult time, particularly with my pregnancy and being diagnosed with gestational diabetes. The anxiety and high-risk nature of the pregnancy has been significantly impacted by the ongoing immigration situation.

“I understand the scrutiny that needs to be done in these instances, especially from particular countries. Like, that’s 100 per cent understandable, but there has to be some level of compassion when it comes to the evidence proving that we’ve had an ongoing relationship for a long time. We’ve known each other for a long time. We’ve met in person multiple times. We’ve been able to keep a long distance relationship going.”

Immigration New Zealand acknowledged how difficult the process could be.

“We appreciate that waiting on visa applications to be processed can be stressful, especially at this important and emotional time for the family,” said a spokeswoman. “It can take longer to assess a visa application based on the volume of applications we receive, whether we need more information or if it is complex.

“We have contacted the family’s representative, and the application has been approved.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand