New Appointment to Tertiary Education Commission Board

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Source: New Zealand Government

Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds has announced the appointment of Michelle Findlater to the Board of the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).

Michelle began her career as an auto-electrician and now manages a large car dealership. She has been a member of advisory and governance groups in the automotive industry at regional and national levels, and has been a member of the Southland Chamber of Commerce since 2016. MITO recognised her work and potential in 2025 by awarding her its Janet Lane Scholarship to undertake studies with Harvard University.

“Michelle brings extensive knowledge of the work-based training system, particularly in the automotive industry,” says Ms Simmonds. “She has already made important contributions to our work-based learning system. I am confident she will continue to do so as a member of the TEC’s Board and make important contributions to its steering of the broader tertiary education system.

“The Government’s Tertiary Education Strategy, which the TEC gives effect to, has a strong focus on access, participation and achievement, to ensure all learners gain the skills needed to achieve strong careers. Michelle’s knowledge and commitment will help the TEC deliver the workforces New Zealand needs to succeed. I am pleased to confirm her appointment to this role.”

Ms Findlater’s appointment is for a three-year term from 1 May 2026. Ms Findlater’s appointment follows the resignation of Bharat Guha at the end of 2025 due to work commitments.

MIL OSI