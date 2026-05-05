Neil Finn buys pub with notorious history

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Split Enz and Crowded House member Neil Finn has bought a controversial Auckland pub, with plans to turn it into a wellness retreat.

Edinburgh Castle in Eden Terrace has a history of violent incidents, including the manslaughter of rising MMA fighter Fau Vake in 2021.

Stuff reported in 2023 the bar had surrendered its liquor license, but continued to operate poker machines and sell hotel rooms.

Neil Finn’s assistant confirmed to RNZ the musician had purchased Edinburgh Castle, which neighbours his existing Roundhead Studios.

Finn was on tour with Split Enz and was unavailable to comment himself.

His assistant said Finn planned to transform the venue into a wellness centre, but couldn’t comment further.

Restaurateur Chand Sahrawat, who runs The French Cafe directly across from Edinburgh Castle with her husband Sid, said they were excited by the news.

“The site has had its challenges over the years, so a concept centred on wellbeing, connection, and a more considered use of the space is a welcome change,” she told RNZ in a written statement.

“We see this as a great addition, something that will contribute positively to the energy, safety and overall appeal of the neighbourhood.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand