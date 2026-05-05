Hawkes Bay farmer placed on home detention, disqualified from being in charge of sheep and cattle, after more than 200 sheep euthanised

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Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

A Hawke’s Bay farmer has been put on seven-and-a-half months home detention and disqualified from being in charge of or owning sheep and cattle for 12 months for serious animal welfare offending.

Following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), David Fraser Beck (46) pleaded guilty to 3 charges under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced yesterday at the Hastings District Court, after his neglect resulted in more than 200 sheep having to be euthanised because of starvation, severe flystrike, and parasite problems.

The charges included reckless ill treatment of 219 sheep, failing to treat ill or injured animals. There was also one representative charge relating to 2,164 sheep for failing to provide proper and sufficient food, to provide preventative flystrike treatment, and to diagnose and treat sheep for internal parasites.

When animal welfare inspectors visited the farming operation at Waipiropiro station they found evidence of serious animal welfare offending, says MPI district manager of animal welfare and NAIT compliance, Tom Teneti.

“This included many sheep with active flystrike, 17 of which had to be euthanised immediately to prevent further suffering. Sheep carcasses were found throughout the property.

“Mr Beck was an experienced farmer but failed to provide the basics – sufficient veterinary treatment and quality feed for his sheep.”

In subsequent visits to the farm, conducted under a search warrant, animal welfare inspectors had 1,497 sheep examined. The body condition of just 59 of these animals met the minimum standards of the Code of Welfare Sheep and Beef Cattle

“It was clear that these standards, including providing sufficient food and water, were not being met and that preventative or remedial action was not being taken when animals were showing signs of ill health. Mr Beck was failing in his responsibility to these animals.

“Fences and gates on the farm were in disrepair, and some had been pushed over by sheep and cattle. An additional 219 sheep had to be euthanised to end their suffering as a result of animal welfare inspections.

“This was serious offending. These animals were suffering a range of problems including broken legs, lameness, severe flystrike, parasites, and starvation. They were euthanised to end their pain and suffering.”

“Most farmers do the right thing for their animals and take early action where necessary. Mr Beck let these animals down. When we find evidence of poor practice and cruelty – we take action,” says Mr Teneti.

Mr Beck was also ordered to pay costs to MPI of $5,000.

Animal welfare is everyone’s responsibility and MPI strongly encourages any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 008 333.

MIL OSI