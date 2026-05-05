Foreign Minister Winston Peters condemns Iran’s attacks on United Arab Emirates

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has condemned the latest attacks on the United Arab Emirates, saying Iran has violated its ceasefire.

In a social media post, Peters said the attack was unhelpful for peace negotiations.

New Zealand condemns Iran’s latest attacks on the United Arab Emirates.



Iran’s actions violate the ceasefire and are unhelpful for peace negotiations.



We reiterate the urgent need for de-escalation. Iran must honour its commitment to the ceasefire and respect international… — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) May 4, 2026

“New Zealand condemns Iran’s latest attacks on the United Arab Emirates. Iran’s actions violate the ceasefire and are unhelpful for peace negotiations,” the post said.

“We reiterate the urgent need for de-escalation. Iran must honour its commitment to the ceasefire and respect international law, including the protections afforded to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“We urge Iran to prioritise political agreement on a permanent solution to end this crisis. The conflict will not be resolved through drones and missiles.”

BBC reported the strike caused a fire at the oil port of Fujairah, and came alongside attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz as the United States seeks to guide ships through it and out of the Persian Gulf.

US President Donald Trump said the United States had also struck seven Iranian ‘fast boats’ in the strait.

He has warned Iranian forces would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if they attempted to target US ships in the Strait or the Gulf.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand