Federated Farmers message to provinces: seize your destiny

Source: Federated Farmers



Federated Farmers is welcoming the much-needed reform of local government announced today, and says councils should get cracking.

The Government has given councils a three-month window to put forward proposals to simplify and strengthen local government in their regions.

Sandra Faulkner, Federated Farmers local government spokesperson, says that’ll be music to farmers’ ears.

“New Zealand’s local government structure simply isn’t working for farmers, or any Kiwis really.

“It’s contributing to rising costs, infrastructure pressure, and declining civic engagement.

“Ratepayers up and down the country have completely lost confidence in a system that doesn’t recognise how our communities have evolved across the last 30 years,” Faulkner says.

“We’ve long advocated for reform, so we’re very pleased the Government has now asked councils to get on with it.”

The announcement today offers councils a chance to fast-track their own reform proposals and bypass the Combined Territory Board model.

Federated Farmers encourages elected councillors to put aside parochialism and engage in open discussions on reform that will work.

“The clear message to councils from Government is to seize the initiative and find more efficient structures that work better for ratepayers and communities.

“If councils don’t front-foot this, Government will make the decisions for them.”

Faulkner says Federated Farmers will only support reforms that lock in strong representation for provincial communities.

“Our consistent view has been that metropolitan and provincial areas have very different needs and priorities.

“We took the initiative early this year by publishing a proposal for reform, promoting the case for unitary councils, which would combine the responsibilities of current regional and district councils.

“We’d like to see metropolitan unitary councils centred on cities of around 50,000-plus, and provincial unitary councils that merge the district councils.”

That model could see the current 78 councils reduce to less half that number.

“Our model achieves the streamlining, economies of scale and capability to shoulder the regional spatial planning the Government wants,” Faulkner says.

“Representation is key – having confidence that those elected to make the decisions understand, and are accountable for, the needs of their ratepayers.

“By structurally separating metropolitan and provincial governance, we would ensure councils reflect genuine communities of interest and have more consistent geography, land use, and rating bases.”

There’s a lot of work and discussion to happen in a relatively short timeframe.

“Federated Farmers urges councils to get on with it and be transparent with their communities as they make these important decisions.