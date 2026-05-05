Education – Whitireia and WelTec Graduation ceremony celebrates the future of information technology, engineering, business, creative and hospitality

Source: Whitireia and WelTec



With whānau and friends cheering them on, graduates proudly crossed the stage at last Thursday’s whakapōtaetanga (graduation) ceremony held at the Lower Hutt Events Centre. This milestone recognised Whitireia and WelTec graduates from information technology, business, engineering, creativity and hospitality, each bringing their own stories to the stage.

Across their programmes, graduates learned through hands-on experience – from designing new concepts and testing techniques, to mastering technologies and bringing creative ideas to life, they developed practical skills that translate directly into the workplace.

For Bachelor of Information Technology graduate Joshua Glasgow, graduation marked more than earning a qualification – it represented confidence gained and a belief that he belonged in tertiary education. Mr Glasgow said beginning with the New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology (Level 4) gave him a strong foundation and helped shape his success. “I’ve always been interested in IT, and starting at Level 4 helped me build confidence in my abilities and showed me this was the right path,” he said. “It proved I was capable of progressing further.”

While study was sometimes overwhelming, encouragement from classmates and kaiako (tutors) made a big difference. He said the practical, supportive learning environment at Whitireia and WelTec had a lasting impact. “The hands-on approach really suited me. Using real tools and systems helped me understand how IT works in the real world, and the tutors’ industry experience made learning feel relevant and achievable.”

He encouraged future ākonga (students) to seek advice early. “If you’re unsure about your study pathway, talk to a tutor or programme manager about what’s possible. That support allowed me to move from the New Zealand Certificate in IT Essentials (Level 4), to the New Zealand Diploma in IT Technical Support (Level 5), and finally to the Bachelor of IT.”

Bachelor of Information Technology graduate Adya Sinha moved to Aotearoa from Navi Mumbai, India, after completing Year 12. Studying at Whitireia and WelTec was her first experience living independently in a new country. “Moving on my own was a big step, but Whitireia and WelTec felt very welcoming,” she said. Although the transition was initially challenging, early support from kaiako helped her settle in, build confidence and explore different IT specialisations before choosing one aligned with her interests.

Ms Sinha also valued the programme’s hands-on approach, which helped her apply theory to real-world tasks and prepare for industry work, and she enjoyed the diversity of the student community. “It created an open and collaborative learning environment,” she said. “I had opportunities to grow outside the classroom, including being involved in the Student Leadership Council, which helped me make connections.”

Her advice to future ākonga was simple: “Be open to learning, ask questions and step outside your comfort zone.”

Hutt City Mayor, Ken Laban, said it was a pleasure to attend this year’s Whitireia and WelTec whakapōtaetanga and celebrate a talented and diverse group of graduates. “This milestone reflects not only the hard work of ākonga, but also the dedication of tutors, teachers, and support staff, alongside the support of their whānau.”

“As graduates take their next step into the workforce, they carry with them resilience built through challenge, lessons gained along the way, and a commitment to keep doing their best in whatever comes next”, he said.

The 30 April ceremony followed recent graduations for Health, Pacific Health, Social Practice and Te Wānanga Māori, as part of Whitireia and WelTec’s 2026 graduation programme. Later this year, another milestone will be marked with the inaugural graduation of the Bachelor of Nursing Māori ‘Matariki’ cohort at Waiwhetu Marae on 10 September.