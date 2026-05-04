Roadmap approved for Auckland’s future transport spending

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Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council has signed off its first-ever transport policy statement – a document that sets out how the city will plan and invest in transport in the years ahead.

The council’s Transport, Infrastructure and Delivery Committee approved the statement this week. It will help shape decisions about roads, public transport, freight and safety across the region.

Together with the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport, the new policy will guide how transport funding is prioritised for Auckland.

At a glance

The transport policy statement focuses on:

Affordable, quick and reliable public transport

Cutting transport emissions

Improving safety for people using the transport system

Getting the best value for money from transport investment

Committee chair and Franklin councillor Andy Baker says transport affects almost every part of daily life in Auckland.

“Transport is the backbone of any city, influencing everything from commutes to supply chains,” says Cr Baker.

“Keeping Auckland moving is a priority for the council. We want to make sure people have options, so they can get to work quickly and easily, pick up their kids from school, food and products can get into stores, and produce can get to the ports and markets.

“Our aspirations for transport in Auckland are captured in this forward-thinking policy statement – it sets out where and how we want to invest to make sure every Aucklander is getting the most bang for their buck.”

Cr Baker says the document acts as a guide for future decisions.

“Essentially, this document is a roadmap. It sets the principles for the council to follow when investing in the transport system and makes sure the needs of Aucklanders, be they urban or rural, are always reflected in decision making.”

What happens next?

Over the coming months, the transport policy statement will help guide work on a new 30-year regional transport plan. Auckland Council will develop this plan alongside central government.

The long-term plan will identify the specific transport projects Auckland needs. Work on it will begin once new national transport legislation comes into force.

MIL OSI