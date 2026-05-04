Police appeal for sightings of missing Hamilton boy TJ

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Police have appealed for sightings for a boy missing from Hamilton.

Eleven-year-old TJ was last seen at Glenview Community Centre on 29 April.

Police and his family were concerned for his wellbeing.

If you have seen TJ or have information regarding his whereabouts, contact police at 105, using reference number 260428/3750.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand