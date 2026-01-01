Pharmac rationing of menopause drugs ‘fair’ – women’s health expert

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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A gynaecologist and women’s health expert says Pharmac’s rationing of menopause drugs is reasonable from an equity perspective, given the global shortages.

Progesterone capsules will now be dispensed on a monthly basis, instead of three-monthly.

Auckland University associate professor Dr Michelle Wise said it’s a fair call from Pharmac.

“It’s a response that makes sense from the perspective of equity, so it’s not like I can go down to my pharmacy and get a year’s worth, and someone else can’t get it at all.

“I like the idea that it’s seemingly fair across wherever you are in the country, that you can at least get a month’s supply.”

Wise said the global shortages are driven by more women requesting menopause hormone therapy and demanding better healthcare in mid-life.

She said she’d expect the trend to continue and hopes regulators and suppliers around the world can keep up with the demand.

Wise said there have been shortages of estradiol patches on and off since the pandemic.

However, she believed New Zealand was facing shortages of progesterone capsules for the first time.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand