NZ and Singapore agreement protects fuel supply

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Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand and Singapore have today signed a major agreement to protect the movement of essential goods such as fuel and food.

The signing of the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES), witnessed by Prime Ministers Christopher Luxon and Lawrence Wong, guarantees neither country will impose export restrictions on the other, and formalises practical cooperation on supply chain resilience.

“The past few months have shown we live in a volatile world – Kiwis are seeing that every time they fill up their car. That is why we are hustling in the world to protect New Zealand and build our resilience in uncertain times,” Mr Luxon says.

“The AOTES is a demonstration of New Zealand and Singapore working together as trusted partners. In times of crisis, we know we can rely on each other.

“With a third of New Zealand’s fuel refined in Singapore, this Agreement turns trust into action – and right now, that’s keeping fuel flowing to New Zealand when it matters most.

“As the best food producer in the world, New Zealand has what the world wants. With this Agreement we are leveraging that special skill to protect what Kiwi communities need,” Mr Luxon says.

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay, who signed the AOTES, says it aims to reduce the risk of supply‑chain disruption.

“It is built on cooperation forged during the COVID‑19 pandemic and recognises that reliable access to essential goods is most critical during times of crisis.

“New Zealand and Singapore have a strong record of developing practical, modern trade rules together, including through the Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.

“This Agreement is a world first and the latest example of our shared commitment to keeping fuel, food, medicines and other critical goods moving when they are needed most,” Mr McClay says.

The AOTES establishes binding commitments preventing either government from imposing export restrictions on an agreed list of goods – including fuel, foodstuffs, construction materials, and other essential supplies.

It will be incorporated into the existing New Zealand-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, following domestic approval processes in both countries.

MIL OSI