Health Tech – Live cross-continent robotic surgery at Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Annual Scientific Congress 2026

Source: Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS)

The 94th Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) Annual Scientific Congress (ASC) 2026, held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from 29 April to 3 May 2026, featured a landmark demonstration of live, remote-controlled robotic surgery, highlighting how surgical care may evolve through emerging digital technologies.



In the plenary session Collaborating with patients and industry, Dr Mohit Bhandari, Director of Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics, India, demonstrated a live procedure where he briefly controlled robotic instruments via remote control from Australia to perform part of a surgery on a patient in India.



The demonstration, conducted live in front of an audience of surgeons, Trainees and healthcare professionals, was for educational purposes. It provided delegates with direct insight into how tele-enabled systems may support surgical practice in tightly controlled clinical environments.



Dr Ravi Rao, Bariatric Surgery Convenor for RACS ASC 2026, said the session represented an important moment in the ongoing evolution of surgery.

“What we have seen here is not just a technological advancement, but a shift in how surgical expertise can be shared across borders. The implications for training, collaboration, and patient care are significant.”

The demonstration highlighted the potential for more equitable access to specialist expertise, although such procedures remain in early stages of clinical application and are undertaken in controlled environments with appropriate oversight. Local surgical teams remain central to patient care, and emerging technologies are intended to complement, not replace, existing surgical pathways.



The RACS ASC brings surgeons, Trainees and healthcare professionals together from across Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally, reinforcing its position as a leading forum for innovation, knowledge exchange, collegiality and the advancement of surgical practice.

About the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS)

RACS is the leading advocate for surgical standards, professionalism and surgical education in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. The College is a not-for-profit organisation that represents more than 8000 surgeons and 1300 surgical trainees and Specialist International Medical Graduates. RACS also supports healthcare and surgical education in the Asia-Pacific region and is a substantial funder of surgical research. There are nine surgical specialties in Australasia being: Cardiothoracic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Urology and Vascular Surgery. www.surgeons.org