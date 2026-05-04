Floodgate protects Kaipara land and transport link

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Source: New Zealand Government

Completing the Raupō G Canal floodgate near Ruawai marks a major upgrade to the Raupō drainage system in Kaipara district, helping protect productive horticultural land and State Highway 12, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

Mr Jones attended an event with local stakeholders today in Kaipara to mark the completion of the project.

“The project delivers long-term resilience and efficiency benefits. The floodgate reduces the risk of flooding, and saltwater intrusion into groundwater which can reduce the productivity of horticulture land,” Mr Jones says.

Kaipara is an important food-producing region with more than 250 sq km of river flats in the Northern Wairoa Agricultural Delta.

“This fertile land has been farmed for generations, and the new floodgate will help ensure this can continue. The project also protects SH12 from possible flooding in the future due to sea level rises,” Mr Jones says.

The project involved installing steel piles in Awaroa River, together with modern flood protection controls. It was funded with a $4.5 million government grant to Kaipara District Council in 2021.

Mr Jones also today visited another major flood resilience project currently underway. Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust received a Regional Infrastructure Fund grant of $7.8m for the upgrade of the 11.7km Dargaville to Te Kōpuru stopbank. Kaipara District Council contributed $1 million towards the stopbank, with additional support provided through Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust and in-kind contributions from landowners such as providing fill for stopbanks.

Construction on the stopbank upgrade began in October 2025, with 5km upgraded to date. The project is on track for completion by December 2027.

“These projects strengthen the district’s ability to withstand climate challenges and protect land that supports jobs, production and growth. They also demonstrate strong partnerships between iwi, local and central government, contractors, and the community,” Mr Jones says.

MIL OSI