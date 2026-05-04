Fire at Auckland Kāinga Ora apartment block

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of Kāinga Ora apartments in the Auckland CBD.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) was called to the four-level apartment block on Greys Avenue around 2pm Monday.

Initially smoke was reported coming from the top floor, but upon arrival crews found the fire was at a ground-floor apartment.

FENZ said eight fire trucks were at the scene, including two ladder trucks.

It was not aware of the fire spreading to other units.

No one had been injured and all people were accounted for, FENZ said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand