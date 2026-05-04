Customs cash find leads to seizures in Gisborne

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Police

More than half a million dollars discovered in a traveller’s belongings and linked to organised crime overseas has led to the seizure of property, vehicles and tens of thousands of dollars.

Police said the latest seizures, made last week, came about after Customs staff initially uncovered A$550,095 concealed in items being brought into Aotearoa by a person returning from overseas.

As a result one person was charged with non declaration of cash and money laundering, the seized money was confiscated, and Operation Set began November last year.

Customs investigators found the initial seized cash had likely come from crime in Australia, and was among funds being invested into property in New Zealand, police said.

A raid in the Gisborne suburb of Mangapapa on Wednesday resulted in confiscation of a residential property, five vehicles, funds held in bank accounts and another $42,000 of cash, under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Supplied / Police

Asset Recovery Unit team leader Julie Vernon said collaborative work between Customs, the Ministry for Primary Industries and police had prevented the proceeds of overseas crime from being used to “establish an asset base and expand their influence here in New Zealand”.

“Police will continue to target and restrain assets linked to overseas criminal offending, with the aim of stopping organised crime from gaining a foothold in our communities,” Vernon said.

New Zealand Customs Manager of Investigations Dominic Adams said the outcome demonstrated the value of the strong partnerships between the agencies.

“This is another example of joint agency work bringing offenders to account. We won’t allow New Zealand to become a destination for ill gotten gains,” Adams said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand