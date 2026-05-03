Wellington Phoenix women fall behind Brisbane Roar in home-and-away A-League semis

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP/Photosport

Wellington Phoenix will need to overcome a one-goal deficit at home, if they hope to progress to the A-League women’s final.

The Phoenix return home to Porirua for next week’s semi-final return leg, trailing Brisbane Roar 2-1, after their opening encounter across the Tasman.

Wellington needed only two minutes to grab an early advantage, when Grace Jale soared above her rivals in the goalmouth to head home a corner from Manaia Elliott.

Two minutes later, American forward Makala Woods somewhat squandered a chance to extend the lead, bursting clear with just the keeper to beat, but driving her shot into the right post, before Spaniard Lucia Leon guided a header wide.

Brisbane equalised from a corner, when midfielder Momo Hayashi ran from deep and fired a powerful header into the back of the net.

Phoenix coach Bev Priestman handed an A-League debut to teenager Mikaela Bangalan in the second half and she was lucky to escape an early yellow card, with two over-enthusiastic challenges on goalscoring ace Hayashi.

As the contest wore on, the home side gained a clear upper hand, and Phoenix keeper Vic Esson was required to make more and more saves.

That pressure inevitably saw Brisbane take a lead, when the Wellington defence failed to clear the ball and McKenzie Barry deflected a cross into the path of teenage Roar striker Daisy Brown, who made no mistake.

The Roar dominated statistically, unleashing 18 shots, including eight on goal, while the Phoenix managed just five and two.

More than 3000 fans packed into Brisbane’s Imperial Corp Stadium and the soldout signs are already out for the second game at Porirua Park next Sunday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand