Two men charged after road rage incident in Christchurch

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Griffin:

Two men have been charged after an apparent road rage incident in Burwood, Christchurch last night.

Police were called to the intersection of Burwood Road and Queen Elizabeth II Drive at around 7pm yesterday (2 May), after a man was found injured on the road.

Witnesses reported that the man had been assaulted by two men, who had subsequently left the area in their car.

Thanks to a quick-thinking member of the public who followed the two men and alerted Police to their location, officers were quickly able to locate them and take them into custody.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police would like to thank the member of the public who provided information which led to the two offenders being located and arrested, as well as those people who stopped to provide assistance to the victim.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man have been charged with wounding with intent to injure. They are scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court on 7 May.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI