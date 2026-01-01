Small offshore quake wakes Wellington

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

The Wellington region had an early morning jolt from a magnitude 4 earthquake on Sunday.

The quake struck 10 kilometres northwest of Porirua at 3.15am, and registered at a depth of 22 kilometres.

Its epicentre was in the sea, near Mana Island.

The tremor attracted more than 2000 ‘felt it’ reports on the government seismology website GeoNet.

Almost all of them came from the Wellington region, but some people felt the quake at the top of the South Island.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand