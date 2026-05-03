Police presence near river on Dixon Street, Masterton

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police currently have a presence on Dixon Street, Masterton while enquiries are made following reports of call for assistance heard from near the river, by the skate park at around 7:30pm.

Search and rescue teams are deploying to the area.

As part of our enquiries, Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Dixon Street area around 7:30pm and heard any signs of a person in distress, or anyone with information that could assist our enquiries.

Police can be contacted via 105, please quote the reference number P066280215.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI