Police presence near river on Dixon Street, Masterton

Source: New Zealand Police
Police currently have a presence on Dixon Street, Masterton while enquiries are made following reports of call for assistance heard from near the river, by the skate park at around 7:30pm.
Search and rescue teams are deploying to the area.
As part of our enquiries, Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Dixon Street area around 7:30pm and heard any signs of a person in distress, or anyone with information that could assist our enquiries.
Police can be contacted via 105, please quote the reference number P066280215.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre