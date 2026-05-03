40-year-old man to appear in court after firearms incident overnight, Waihi

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Superintendent Scott Gemmell, Waikato District Commander:

One person is before the court following a firearms incident in Waihi overnight.

At around 8.55pm, Police were alerted to a person threatening another person with an alleged firearm at a premises on Rosemont Road.

Initial enquiries established the firearm had allegedly been discharged at around 8pm.

Upon arrival, Police established a cordon around the area as a precaution.

While this took place, the alleged offender discharged a firearm towards a vehicle within the cordon.

Police have spoken with the occupant of the vehicle and there are no reported injuries.

Staff were armed during this incident as a precaution, and the Armed Offenders Squad was in attendance.

The Police Negotiation Team engaged with the man before he was taken into custody at around 12.10am.

All cordons have since been stood down and Rosemont Road has reopened to the public.

Members of Waihi community may see an increased Police presence in the area while our enquiries into the incident continue.

I want to commend our attending staff on their response to this incident, negotiating a tricky situation to get a peaceful resolution.

We understand these incidents can be distressing to those within our community and we thank them for their cooperation and understanding while this incident unfolded.

The 40-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday 4 May, charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a cannabis plant.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI