Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Fijian Drua v Highlanders

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Fijian Drua host the Highlanders in a bottom-half Super Rugby Pacific clash at Four N Stadium in Ba.

Both sides have boast the same record – four wins and six losses – but the Highlanders’ superior bonus points have them three places ahead on the table.

Kickoff is at 4pm.

Drua: 1. Haereiti Hetet 2. Zuriel Togiatama 3. Mesake Doge 4. Isoa Nasilasila 5. Temo Mayanavanua (co-c) 6. Joseva Tamani 7. Kitione Salawa 8. Elia Canakaivata 9. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa 10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 11. Joji Nasova 12. Virimi Vakatawa 13. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre 14. Frank Lomani (co-c) 15. Isikeli Rabitu.

Bench: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Tuwai, Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Maika Tuitubou.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (co-c) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Oliver Haig 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Nikora Broughton 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Cameron Millar 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sean Withy, Lucas Casey, Adam Lennox, Taine Robinson, Xavier Tito-Harris.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand