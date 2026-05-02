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Can we consider ‘play’ to be a religion? Bluey certainly thinks so

May 2, 2026

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Can we consider ‘play’ to be a religion? Bluey certainly thinks so

Source: Radio New Zealand

Most of us are used to thinking of “religion” in terms of a belief in God or gods. Perhaps the big hitters of world belief systems come to mind – Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism or, in Australia, the Dreamtime.

But philosophers of religion and human belief systems tend to make it a bit more complicated for us. They like to expand what we think of as religious belief.

One philosopher, William James, defined religion as “the belief that there is an unseen order, and that our supreme good lies in harmoniously adjusting ourselves [to it]”.

Play functions as a unifying unseen order all the characters align themselves to throughout the show.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand