Super Rugby Pacific preview: David Havili’s 150th, Auckland rivalry loses spice

Source: Radio New Zealand

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With Super Rugby Pacific competition energised by the success of ‘Super Round’, we head towards the business end of the season.

The Hurricanes continue to set the pace and face a true test of their title credentials, when the Crusaders come to the capital tonight.

The defending champions are still without their most lethal attacking weapon – Will Jordan – but celebrate a milestone for a stalwart of the franchise.

Both teams enjoyed convincing Super Round victories, with the ‘Canes looking to maintain their spot on top of the ladder, still with a match up their sleeve.

Meanwhile, the miserable run for Moana Pasifika continued at Te Kaha and they now head home to Albany to re-ignite their feud with the Blues.

The rivalry has taken on a different energy of late, with the tragic news that Pacific side will fold at the end of the year, turning any resentment from the Blues into empathy.

A unique task awaits the Highlanders, as they head to a soldout Bal to meet dangerous Fijian Drua.

The ‘Landers were unconvincing against Moana Pasifika last weekend and their playoff hopes hang somewhat by a thread that could be severed in Fiji, before tough away games to the Chiefs and Hurricanes.

Selection notes

Crusaders captain David Havili will run out for his 150th match for the franchise, with Ethan Blackadder returning from injury to start at blindside flanker and Leicester Fainga’anuku again packing down on the open side.

The Hurricanes will celebrate a milestone, with Ruben Love playing his 50th, as the tabletoppers change their entire front row for the crucial clash with the Crusaders.

After several weeks on the bench, Folau Fakatava returns to the No.9 jersey for the Highlanders’ trip to Ba, while Jona Nareki is back on the wing.

After his magnificent acrobatic effort at Te Kaha, Moana Pasifika’s Israel Leota earns a start on the wing, with William Havili moving from fullback to first-five.

The Blues have promoted Torian Barnes to blindside flanker, with Sam Nock starting at halfback in Taufa Funaki’s absence. Beauden Barrett will be injected off the bench for the Blues.

Injury ward

Following his nasty collision at Eden Park, Caleb Tangitau has still not fully recovered from his concussion, while fellow Highlander Finn Hurley also remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint.

The Crusaders are missing some firepower out wide with both Jordan and Chay Fihaki not expected back for at least two more weeks.

A number of Blues players are still unavailable, including Funaki, and All Blacks Dalton Papali’i and Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Moana Pasifika are without Niko Jones, Patrick Pellegrini, Ngani Laumape and Lalomilo Lalomilo, while Hurricanes and All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax is still a month away.

Key stats

The Crusaders have the best scrum success rate of any team at 97 percent.

Hurricanes flyer Fehi Fineanganofo has scored 11 tries in his last five games.

The Drua have never beaten the Highlanders.

The Highlanders are on a five-game losing streak outside New Zealand.

The Blues one and only defeat to Moana Pasifika came at Albany in 2025.

Moana Pasifika are on a nine-game losing streak against Kiwi sides.

Team lists

Hurricanes v Crusaders

Kickoff 7.05pm, Friday, 1 May

Hnry Stadium, Wellington

Live blog updates on RNZ

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Caleb Delany 5. Warner Dearns 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Fehi Fineanganofo 12. Jordie Barrett (co-c) 13. Billy Proctor 14. Josh Moorby 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: Raymond Tuputupu, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Devan Flanders, Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova

“We’re looking forward to testing ourselves against last year’s champions.”

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Antonio Shalfoon 5. Tahlor Cahill 6. Ethan Blackadder 7. Leicester Fainga’anuku 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Macca Springer 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Dallas McLeod 15. Johnny McNicholl

Bench: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Dom Gardiner, Kyle Preston, Johnny Lee, Rivez Reihana.

“They look really free and unburdened. They’ve had a group together for a few years now and it’s all starting to come together. It’s a really good challenge for us.”

Crusaders coach Rob Penney

Drua v Highlanders

Kickoff 4pm, Saturday, 2 May

Four R Stadium, Ba

Live blog updates on RNZ

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (co-c) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Oliver Haig 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Nikora Broughton 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Cameron Millar 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sean Withy, Lucas Casey, Adam Lennox, Taine Robinson, Xavier Tito-Harris.

“It’s hard to win in Fiji. It’s a difficult challenge, but at the end of the day, it’s a game of rugby, it’s towards the end of the season and it’s a must win for us.”

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph

Moana Pasifika v Blues

Kickoff 7.05pm, Saturday, 2 May

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Live blog updates on RNZ

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malakai Hala-Ngatai 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Atu Moli 4. Allan Craig 5. Jimmy Tupou 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c) 7. Semisi Paea 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. William Havili 11. Tuna Tuitama 12. Tevita Latu 13. Solomon Alaimalo 14. Israel Leota 15. Glen Vaihu.

Bench: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Veikoso Poloniati, Dominic Ropeti, Augustine Pulu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tyler Pulini.

“There’s a rivalry there, but at the end of the day, when we go out on the field, we’re trying to bash each other up and win. After that, it’s all love between us.”

Moana Pasifika fullback William Havili

Blues: 1. Ben Ake 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Sam Darry 6. Torian Barnes 7. Anton Segner 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Sam Nock 10. Stephen Perofeta 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Pita Ahki 13. Xavi Taele 14. Kade Banks 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Flyn Yates, Josh Beehre, Terrell Peita, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam.

“Moana Pasifika are a dangerous side, when they get momentum. They’re physical, they offload well and they’ll test us, if we’re not accurate.”

Blues coach Vern Cotter

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand