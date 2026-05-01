Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes beat Crusaders to stay at top of table

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Masanori Udagawa/Photosport

Title credentials tested and passed.

The Hurricanes have keep their spot at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with a gritty 38-31 win over the defending champion Crusaders at home.

Wing Fehi Fineanganofo again crossed the chalk, as he looked to etch his name in competition history, while the Crusaders were unable to find a late strike to force extra time.

Leicester Fainga’anuku was again outstanding at flanker, kicking off the night’s scoring with another powerful burst from close range, but after several kicking duels and an exchange of penalty goals, the ‘Canes went bang-bang to demoralise the visitors before the break.

Halfback Cam Roigard played a hand in both strikes, setting one up for wing Josh Moorby, while finishing another, as the home side took a 24-10 lead at the break.

A try by halfback Noah Hotham offered hope for the visitors, as he sniped in from the base of a scrum, with a big dummy and sprint, but after hooker Raymond Tuputupu ran the perfect line off Roigard, the gate appeared to be shut.

The competition’s leading tryscorer produced some more magic for his 15th of the season, moving to within one of Joe Roff and Ben Lam’s record to give the hosts a buffer.

Then late drama, as flanker Dom Gardiner rumbled over, replays showing he lost the ball in scoring, but the points stood to set up a bumper finish in Wellington.

The Crusaders fired away for a late equaliser, but second-five David Havili ended his 150th appearance with the forgettable decision to kick the ball away and the Hurricanes hammered it into touch to bring curtains on a cracker in the capital.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand