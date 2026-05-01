Scale of damage to Awakino Gorge laid bare on eve of highway’s reopening

Source: Radio New Zealand

ROBIN MARTIN / RNZ

The scale of damage to Awakino Gorge has been laid bare on the eve of the highway’s reopening.

More than 30 slips – the largest, a 16,000 cubic metre mass of mud and rock – fell on the section of State Highway 3 during a severe storm two weeks ago.

A further 10 significant underslips had also undermined the road, which was due to reopen to a single lane, with escorted convoys on Saturday afternoon.

Driving into the Awakino Gorge, the damage from recent storms was immediately clear. The roadside was littered with debris, large sections of earth scoured from the hillside dumped in the Awakino River below.

ROBIN MARTIN / RNZ

The largest slip was about midway through the gorge road linking New Plymouth to Te Kūiti.

Downers regional manager Wade Donovan said it would be months of work to get the highway back in shape.

“This whole road has been completely blocked off by the slip from the embankment above.”

He said contractors used steel pipes to stabilise the road – which had a faultline through it – to create a safe left lane, particularly necessary for heavy vehicles.

Worker Matthew Hareb’s excavator was perched about 20 metres high on the slip – descending was a delicate task.

ROBIN MARTIN / RNZ

“It’s quite a technical slip. There’s a lot of broken shell rock up there, so it’s moving all the time on you. You have to keep your wits about you the whole time while you’re operating up there.

“It’s not a rush job, you gotta take your time and work the slip to make your way down.”

Hareb was one of the first on the scene on the day of the storm, spending all day getting through 30 other slips before confronting the major one.

He said there was “lots and lots of water, mud everywhere, just thousands and thousands of cubic metres of broken rock, mud, trees, just lining a hundred metre section of road”.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) incident controller Kendra Ludeke said ongoing road closures were probable.

ROBIN MARTIN / RNZ

“It is highly likely that when we have more rain events or weather events, this site may close at short notice to ensure the safety of our people using this road.”

She said the decision of whether to look at a new route or not, didn’t rest with her.

On the other side of the slip at Mōkau, businesses have struggled with fewer people able to come through, and were relieved the road was due to reopen.

Owner of local business Blue Aster Market, Scott Harrison, said the usual daily takings now took a week to earn.

“We’re really excited that we’re gonna get some traffic through.”

Despite the excitement, Harrison wanted to see a long-term plan put in place.

“For the last year at least, with all the closures and things, there doesn’t seem to be any sort of long-term plan.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand