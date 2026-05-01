Sanya Asian Beach Games Conclude, Showcasing China’s Openness and Asian Unity On and Off the Field

Source: Media Outreach

SANYA, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2026 – The ninth day of competition marked the conclusion of the sixth Asian Beach Games in Sanya, bringing the multi-sport event to a close. Gathering over 1,600 athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia, the Games not only delivered high-level competition but also offered a window into the new phase of openness following the island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP).

The 6th Asian Beach Games was held in Sanya, Hainan, China from April 22 to 30, 2026.

The smooth staging of the Games demonstrated Sanya’s capacity to host major international events. From competition venues stretching across 22 kilometers of coastline, to 22 designated hotels accommodating domestic and international guests, and the support of 4,680 volunteers, as well as touristic and cultural engagement activities, the host city’s organization and services received broad recognition. Abdulaziz Baeshen, Secretary General and CEO at the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said, “The organization of this Asian Beach Games has been of a very high standard, once again demonstrating China’s outstanding capability in hosting major international sporting events.”

The success of the Games was underpinned by the policies of the Hainan FTP. Benefiting from visa-free access for citizens of 86 countries and event-specific facilitation measures, cross-border travel was efficient and seamless. Qatari athlete Ahmed Elmeniawy said, “The entry procedures were extremely convenient. It took less than two minutes to complete all arrival formalities — a truly excellent experience.” An official from the Saudi Olympic Committee also noted that the FTP policies and visa-free arrangements facilitated participation by delegations and promoted bilateral sports exchanges.

During the Games, Sanya launched a series of cultural tourism activities and consumer incentive packages centered on a “spectating plus vacation” model, boosting the integration of sports and tourism consumption. At the same time, the Asian Beach Games served as a platform for exchanges among Asian countries. During his visit to Hainan, Thomas Bach, Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee, said he felt “the unity of Asia.” Raja Randhir Singh, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, noted that despite differences in language and traditions, a shared passion for sport brings people together.

Although the Games have concluded, openness and cooperation continue. The event has provided valuable experience for the Hainan FTP in hosting major international events and demonstrated China’s continued efforts to expand high-level opening-up. The FTP will continue to deepen international exchanges and cooperation with an open and inclusive approach.

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