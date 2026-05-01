PM Edition: Top 10 Economic Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 1, 2026 – Full Text

Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers



New Zealanders can now have greater confidence that the tapware they buy is ‘lead-free’.

From the end of today ( 1 May 2026), all new tapware installed in Kiwi homes must contain no more than 0.25% lead-legally defined as ‘lead-free’. The previous limit was 4.5%.

Master Plumbers Chief Executive Greg Wallace says the new lead-free rules bring New Zealand in line with the US and align with tightening regulations in Europe. Australia is also transitioning to lead-free plumbing products from the 2 May deadline.

“This is a significant public health benefit and comes after eight years of lobbying for change.

“In 2018, we commissioned independent testing of five taps sold in New Zealand, which found one product purchased online from an overseas retailer to have lead levels 70 percent higher than the acceptable limit,” says Mr Wallace.

A subsequent 2020 Massey University study also found a tap bought online to have lead concentrations 7.5 times higher than the limit.

He says Consumer NZ raised similar concerns in its 2025 test of budget tapware, which showed one kitchen tap from an online retailer to be well over acceptable lead levels.

“There is no safe level of exposure to lead, and babies and toddlers are at most risk from permanent harm, particularly to the brain and nervous system,” says Mr Wallace.

“Until now, the only safety prevention measure has been a recommendation on your water rates bill to flush a cup of water from your tap each morning to remove any metals that might have dissolved in the plumbing fittings overnight. That simply isn’t enough.

“New Zealand took lead out of paint in the 1980s and petrol in the 1990s-and Master Plumbers is extremely pleased to see it finally being taken out of plumbing products.”

Plumbers carry the liability for making sure that the tapware they install is lead-free.

Consumers are being advised to make sure any plumbing fixtures they purchase, including tapware, carry lead-free marking on the product or packaging.

“Master Plumbers has developed a lead-free mark under its Master Plumbers Recommended product scheme for reputable suppliers,” says Mr Wallace.

“Consumers can also look for manufacturers’ own labelling or the WaterMark Lead Free mark.”

He says Master Plumbers is now calling for a third-party verification scheme in New Zealand, similar to the mandatory Australian WaterMark programme.

“This would ensure all tapware sold in New Zealand is independently tested and certified.”