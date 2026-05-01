No charges to be laid in Tom Phillips case against those who possibly helped him

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Supplied / Police

A police investigation into identifying any of Tom Phillips’ accomplices has resulted in no charges, police have announced.

Phillips died following a shootout with police after they were called to reports of a burglary in the early hours of 8 September.

After Phillips’ death police said it was clear he had received help.

On Friday, Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said Operation Cranmere, the investigation to identify anyone who supported Phillips had concluded.

It has not resulted in any charges.

McKay said under the Solicitor General’s Prosecution Guidelines, any prosecution is required to meet an evidential sufficiency test.

“In this case, based on current admissible evidence, that test has not been met and Police will not be filing any charges.

“We have always said that we believe Phillips was assisted by a small group of people at varying stages.

“Charges may be possible at a later date, if or when further information comes to light.”

McKay said the Phillips family were notified of the outcome this week.

Police continued to support the government inquiry into the disappearance of the Phillips children.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further while that process continues,” McKay said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand