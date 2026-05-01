Ngauranga to Petone Shared Path (Te Ara Tupua) opening soon

Source: New Zealand Government

The Ngauranga to Petone Shared Path (Te Ara Tupua) will officially open to the public on Saturday 16 May, says Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

“This opening marks a major milestone for the Wellington and Lower Hutt communities who have been waiting to use this path for years”, Mr Bishop says.

“This final section of the wider Te Ara Tupua project will protect State Highway 2 and the Hutt Valley rail network from the impacts of severe weather. At the same time, it will provide a safe walking and cycling connection that will be well utilised for years to come.

“It is a long-term investment in safety, resilience, and a transport system that better reflects how people want to travel. I’m confident it will be welcomed across the region.

“I’m looking forward to the official opening, and I know local residents are too.

“I would like to thank local communities, mana whenua, contractors and partners for their patience and collaboration while this complex project has been completed.”

Notes to Editor:

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has worked on the project in partnership with an alliance that included Downer, HEB Construction, and Tonkin+Taylor. It has also worked in close partnership with mana whenua, whose connection to the land and waterways has helped shape both the design and construction of the route.

The total cost to deliver the Ngauranga to Petone section of Te Ara Tupua is $348.7 million. This cost is split between the Crown ($80m), NZTA ($261.7m), Wellington City Council ($5m) and Greater Wellington Regional Council ($2m).

MIL OSI