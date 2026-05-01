Musters a win for nature and Kaimanawa horses

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 01 May 2026

The Kaimanawa Wild Horse Advisory Group supports the management of the herd to protect the fragile ecosystems unique to the area and keep the wild horses healthy. The group consists of multiple iwi, animal welfare experts, rehoming groups, environmental advocates, the Department of Conservation (DOC), and the New Zealand Defence Force.

DOC Principal Ranger Nina Manning says there are additional musters this year to help get the herd back to a more sustainable level for the future.

“We have completed two musters over the ANZAC period, and we’re looking to do another one in June.

“The muster at the new southern yards went incredibly smoothly, which is a testament to the huge amount of work the DOC team and contractors have done to design and prepare them.

“These yards allow mustering of the southern horses over shorter distances, reducing stress on the horses and costs of flying time – and they’re permanent, so the benefit will continue in years to come.”

Immuno-contraceptive treatment of mares has continued, with the ultimate goal of slowing herd growth in the wild. However rehoming efforts remain critical to both herd health and the environment.

Carolyn Haigh of rehoming group Kaimanawa Heritage Horses says the use of Immuno-contraception represents an important step toward improving welfare outcomes for Kaimanawa horses.

“It’s helping to reduce the number of animals facing uncertain futures while supporting more sustainable herd management.

“From our perspective, this muster has also demonstrated encouraging progress in rehoming, with a strong community response ensuring many horses will continue to transition into safe, long-term homes.

“While there is still work to be done, these combined efforts reflect a growing commitment to balancing conservation with compassionate, practical solutions for the horses.”

The Kaimanawa wild horse herd descends from domestic horse releases as early as 1870, and ranges across subalpine habitat within the military training area.

The Kaimanawa Wild Horse Advisory Group works with a goal to keep the wild herd to approximately 300 horses to maintain herd genetic diversity and health while still protecting sensitive ecosystems.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI