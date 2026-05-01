Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Hurricanes v Crusaders

Source: Radio New Zealand

The tabletopping Hurricanes host the fourth-placed Crusaders at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

The sides will face off for the first time this Super Rugby Pacific season.

Kickoff is at 7.05pm.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Caleb Delany 5. Warner Dearns 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Fehi Fineanganofo 12. Jordie Barrett (co-c) 13. Billy Proctor 14. Josh Moorby 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: Raymond Tuputupu, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Devan Flanders, Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Antonio Shalfoon 5. Tahlor Cahill 6. Ethan Blackadder 7. Leicester Fainga’anuku 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Macca Springer 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Dallas McLeod 15. Johnny McNicholl

Bench: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Dom Gardiner, Kyle Preston, Johnny Lee, Rivez Reihana.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand