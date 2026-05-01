MIL OSIAM-NCAmericasAsiaAsia PacificAustraliaCTFDJFEntertainmentHousingKBLatin AmericaMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandTransport Jeff Buckley doco humanises the man beyond the tortured myth By MIL OSI - May 1, 2026 0 3 Source: Radio New Zealand “Proof that God exists,” enthused one review of Grace, the 1994 debut record from prodigious singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley, which David Bowie once called “the best album ever made”. Despite the rave reception to what is now widely regarded as a classic, Grace underperformed on the US charts. Sony and Columbia Records saw Buckley as a poor investment, pressuring him into relentless touring and a swift follow-up. Michael Tighe now works closely with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt as a songwriter to the likes of Liam Gallahger, Kimbra, Bebe Rexha, and the Barbie soundtrack. Supplied: Magnolia Pictures – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand