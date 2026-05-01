Jeff Buckley doco humanises the man beyond the tortured myth

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

“Proof that God exists,” enthused one review of Grace, the 1994 debut record from prodigious singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley, which David Bowie once called “the best album ever made”.

Despite the rave reception to what is now widely regarded as a classic, Grace underperformed on the US charts.

Sony and Columbia Records saw Buckley as a poor investment, pressuring him into relentless touring and a swift follow-up.

Michael Tighe now works closely with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt as a songwriter to the likes of Liam Gallahger, Kimbra, Bebe Rexha, and the Barbie soundtrack.

Supplied: Magnolia Pictures

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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