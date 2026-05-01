Four arrested following Feilding burglaries

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested four people in connection with a recent series of burglaries affecting homes and businesses across the Feilding area.

The arrests are part of Operation Thor and follow a spike in reported burglaries and shoplifting incidents over recent weeks.

Search warrants were executed at several local addresses over the past week, resulting in the recovery of stolen property and the identification of those alleged to be involved.

One man, age 38, is facing 11 new charges including multiple burglaries and shoplifting offences and will appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow 2 May.

Another man, age 49, is remanded in custody and will appear in Palmerston North District Court on 2 June on one charge of burglary.

Another man, age 48, is remanded in custody and will appear in Palmerston North District Court on 9 June on one charge of burglary and one charge of being unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

One woman, age 38, is remanded on bail to appear in Palmerston North District Court on 19 May on one charge of burglary.

Sergeant Mike Linton says the arrests reflect the strong commitment to holding offenders to account and restoring community confidence.

“These incidents have had a real impact on local residents and businesses.

“Our team remains committed to targeting those hurting our community and have worked tirelessly to identify those responsible and ensure they are brought before the court.

“We hope these arrests provide reassurance to the Feilding community.”

Police continue to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour, or who has information that may assist ongoing investigations, to contact Police on 105 or via the online portal, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI