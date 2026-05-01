Church and community driving rugby league’s success – former Kiwis captain Duane Mann

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Former Kiwis and Tonga captain Duane Mann says rugby league’s stronghold in the Pasifika community can be credited to its local clubs and churches.

The codes war between league and rugby has been a hot topic amongst media and sports fans recently.

Former All Blacks great Michael Jones said rugby union in New Zealand was losing the battle for “hearts and minds” to its rival, particularly among Pacific Islanders.

His comments came just before the Moana Pasifika Super Rugby team said it would fold due to financial pressures and structural issues.

On Thursday, NZ Rugby interim boss Steve Lancaster acknowledged the union was facing challenges.

Meanwhile, league fanfare in Aotearoa is at all-time high, with 33,000 people turning up to watch the Warriors beat the Dolphins in Wellington on Anzac Day.

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Mann, who is chief executive at Auckland Rugby League, said one of the differences between the codes was league was still held strong within the local church community.

“If we think about South Auckland, the heart of Pasifika, we think about our rugby league clubs and our South Auckland rugby league clubs, where for Auckland Rugby League, our membership is very strong,” he told Morning Report.

Mann said clubs such as Manurewa fielded close to 60 teams, which included 1500 players.

He said interest was so high that the club had capacity issues and struggled to take on more players.

Mann said they had seen a 33 percent rise in new players to league across its club network, with many coming from rugby.

“What my point is, is it’s our clubs and our community that champion and hold those Pasifika nations,” Mann said.

“So, when Mate Ma’a Tonga or Toa Samoa come into Auckland to play games, it’s the community who drive the fan engagement, not some sort of agency.

“The NRL did a wonderful job, the New Zealand Rugby League and ourselves, but it’s really born out of the community.”

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Mann said from a league perspective, they were “real blue collar”, and it was their “superpower”.

He said league had always felt they were fighting a harder battle than other sports.

“We have two times less fields in the rugby union, four times less fields in football,” Mann said.

“Our changing rooms and our fields need significant remediation and upgrade, which we’re working hard with local council.”

He said what the Warriors’ sellout in Wellington captured the hearts and minds of people because it was fan driven.

Mann said it gave supporters an opportunity to have a genuine role on game day.

“Starting back to the Cook Island drummers, we have our kids seeing the regular play before the games at halftime and get on the field.

“There’s member awards, the merchandise has club designs, and there’s accessibility to the superstars.

“So, you know, all in all, the team chant, the fans own and run the team chant.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand