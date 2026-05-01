Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford to ask government for Mt Maunganui restoration funding

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford says he is going in to bat for his local community to get support from the central government on the repair and restoration of Mauao – which he says is iconic for all of New Zealand.

Hundreds of Mount Maunganui residents attended a community meeting with the council and local MPs on Thursday night to be updated on the re-opening of Mauao – nearly 100 days after a landslide killed six holiday-makers.

Rutherford said there had been a big communication gap between council and locals, and Thursday’s meeting helped to fill that void.

Council shared that remediation works on the track going up Mauao would start next Monday, and could take anywhere between eight to 12 weeks, he said.

Rutherford said the funding and cost of the repairs to Mauao had been a key conversation at the meeting, and council indicated it had an emergency fund of about $6 million to spend on the repairs – which would not cover the total expense.

Tauranga City Council has been approached for comment.

Rutherford said he has had discussions with his parliamentary colleagues about the future of Mauao, and would continue to advocate for support for Mauao.

“Most New Zealanders have an affinity in one way or another with Mount Maunganui, whether they’ve climbed up or walked around or swam at the beach or had fish and chips, swam at the hot pool, stayed at the campsite, whatever it might be.

“And so there is a big conversation to be had about the reopening of this and who’s going to pay for it and how much is it going to cost,” he said.

Rutherford said he was aiming to achieve the safe reopening of Mount Maunganui and the associated facilities, which would carry a significant cost.

“All I’m saying is I’m going to fight for my community at the central government level to say, is there going to be some support and help for our community alongside what other ratepayers are already putting in as well,” he said.

RNZ/Angie Skerrett

Asked about residents’ concerns with how long it had taken for remedial works to begin on Mauao, Rutherford said it was understandable that the council was risk-averse, considering that six people lost their lives in the landslide.

“So there is that element that we need to be considerate of, and ensure we’re not just reopening it for the sake of reopening, that it’s safe to do so and we don’t have future loss of life,” he said.

Rutherford said the recent weather events also had not helped.

“We’ve obviously had really challenging weather periods in the Bay of Plenty and probably for most parts of New Zealand over the last three to four months,

“With, say, Cyclone Vaianu a couple of weeks ago and other terrible weather events as well … but also, the council needed to do their initial investigation works too, to see, to get a lie of the land, to get an understanding of what they’re dealing with,” he said.

Rutherford said other topics covered at the meeting included the Surf Life Saving Club being able to be re-occupied and discussion around the re-opening of the Pilot Bay boat ramp which was in a zone of potential danger.

He said there had also been discussion on a possible memorial to remember the people who died in the landslide.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand