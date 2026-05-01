AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 1, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 1, 2026 – Full Text
National insists coalition is stable, even as cracks begin to show
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Analysis – National MPs say the coalition is stable, even as they criticise Foreign Minister Winston Peters for releasing emails without notifying the prime minister.
It is the latest in a series of fractures between the coalition parties that have been slowly expanding into cracks.
The question is whether those widening divisions can be sustained right up until the election, even as the parties jostle for dominance in a worsening global economic environment and against an opposition making gains in the polls.
Finance Minister and National deputy Nicola Willis had confidence in the coalition’s stability – but it came with a caveat: “As long as people uphold the principles of the coalition agreement.”
National’s campaign chair Simeon Brown said the coalition was in a good space, “but ultimately our message is that Mr Peters should not be putting politics ahead of the national interest. That’s very clear”.
Former National campaign chair Chris Bishop said the coalition was “a very stable thing, everyone said it would fall apart within a year and here we are six months out from the election and we’re getting things done for New Zealand”.
Mark Mitchell chuckled, saying the coalition was “fine”. Tama Potaka called it “solid”.
But with the cracks spreading, that solidity has been called into question with increasing frequency.
Here’s a look back at the last two weeks where it became clear the election had well and truly begun.
Communications breakdown: Emails and the national interest
Luxon’s office on Thursday said he had told Peters he expected better political judgement from him during a meeting in Peters’ Beehive office the night before.
In an extraordinary slapdown, Luxon said Peters “acknowledged he had made a mistake” by releasing emails showing foreign affairs staff pushing back against the idea of expressing “explicit public support” for the US attack on Iran.
Peters’ office believed doing so would be “imprudent” and “counter to New Zealand’s national interests”, but Luxon’s office said this mischaracterised the views of the prime minister, who was seeking to test New Zealand’s stance against those of Australia and Canada.
By releasing the emails without consulting the prime minister’s office, Peters had “clearly put politics ahead of the national interest”, Luxon’s office said.
Peters admits he should have consulted the PM about the release, but has pushed back on suggestions the emails should not have been released – arguing transparency is, you guessed it, in the national interest.
“In the end, I made the mistake,” Peters said in the afternoon. “We carry the can in our office, we don’t blame others, but funnily enough a couple of my staff are going to be in a training session this afternoon on the matter.”
Willis said releasing the emails without consulting was inconsistent with the no surprises principle and a breach of good faith, calling Peters “very, very confused”, and raising the prospect of that happening again in coalition negotiations.
“The problem with Winston Peters is you never know what you’re going to get.”
Despite his own confidence in the coalition’s stability, Brown said Peters “considers himself a statesman – well the reality is he should operate in a way that respects the office of the prime minister”.
Confidence in caucus and in coalition
It all follows another stain on the coalition agreement, with Peters claiming Luxon’s decision to call a vote of confidence in himself was a breach of that same ‘no surprises’ principle.
National MPs met for more than two hours last Tuesday after poor polling and increasing instances of National MPs leaking anonymously to the media.
Asked on Morning Report if Luxon should have warned him, Peters said it “would have been wise to – yes, of course”.
He said it was an “unprecedented” move from a sitting prime minister, and there would be “consequences”. It didn’t take long for his coalition partners from National to hit back.
Within the hour, Willis launched a broadside, saying Peters was “mischief-making” and he had a “track record of picking Labour over National, and that’s the risk you run with him”.
Luxon also lashed out, using his weekly interview on Newstalk ZB’s The Country to call his foreign minister out for installing Jacinda Ardern as prime minister.
He said had not needed to inform Peters of his confidence vote, because it was not important enough.
That afternoon, ministers on their way to Question Time declared the coalition as strong as ever – with Peters claiming it was as stable as a “three-legged stool”.
Free trade disagreement
Luxon’s criticisms of Peters on The Country also came with a sting in the tail, saying he was trying to “scaremonger” with “anti-immigrant” rhetoric – a reference to Peters’ stance on the free trade agreement with India.
The foreign minister in October had announced New Zealand First’s opposition to the deal just minutes before Luxon and Trade Minister Todd McClay were set to announce it had been finalised.
He has continued to rail against the deal’s investment and immigration provisions, with his deputy Shane Jones in April going further – warning he and his party were “never going to agree with a butter chicken tsunami coming to New Zealand”.
Questioned directly about whether that was racist, Luxon refused to say – only going so far as calling it “unhelpful” and that was certainly true for McClay, who was questioned about it by Indian media when he went to New Delhi to sign the deal this week.
With Peters’ criticisms of the confidence vote still fresh, Willis – in her weekly head-to-head with Labour on Morning Report – denounced the comment and said that was who Labour was “choosing to get into bed” with.
Never mind Labour having gone further than Luxon by calling it racist, and National being currently in coalition with NZ First, Willis has continued with this line – using her general debate speech on Wednesday to talk up the deal, and talk down New Zealand First.
“New Zealand First are on the wrong side of history on this one,” she said. “What we really need to call out in this House – and I want to acknowledge Marama Davidson for doing the same – is the race-based scaremongering that New Zealand First have indulged in.”
She went on to quote Jones, warning in a long preamble that it “will offend this House, it offended me … it has offended New Zealanders of Indian descent up and down this country”.
“Shame on you, Shane Jones. I enjoy working with you around the Cabinet table, but that kind of race-based rhetoric has no place in New Zealand politics,” she said.
Crossing the floor when the Cabinet room won’t do
Wednesday night also brought policy disputes into sharp relief, with a series of opposition party member’s bills that managed to find support from some in the government benches – but not others.
First among them was the Modern Slavery Bill, a joint effort between Labour’s Camilla Belich and National’s Greg Fleming, who said the ACT Party had stopped it going through Cabinet and becoming a government bill.
The topic was identified by Luxon in 2022 as something he would “march in the streets” for.
Another bill – from Labour’s Arena Williams – aimed to make transferring money overseas cheaper by requiring banks to be transparent about fees, got both ACT and NZ First on board.
National was the only party to oppose it, saying there was no need for it because other reforms were making progress on opening up the financial system.
And Green MP Kahurangi Carter’s bill aiming to prevent overdoses by giving amnesty for low-level drug offences to those who call in a suspected overdose or adverse drug reaction passed with ACT’s support – but not National or NZ First.
There was another member’s bill that was on the list for Wednesday but the House did not have time to get to which would ban social media for under-16s, in line with Australia’s approach.
It’s not something the coalition is progressing, with ACT opposing the idea and its MP Parmjeet Parmar complaining a select committee inquiry on it was “predetermined”.
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Winston Peters didn’t release Iran war stance emails to embarrass PM – Helen Clark
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark does not think Winston Peters released emails revealing a clash over New Zealand’s Iran war stance to embarrass the prime minister.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with the foreign minister on Wednesday night following a political spat between the two leaders which broke out over the release of emails that show Luxon wanting to move the government’s position to showing “explicit public support” for the United States within days of the US-Israel war in Iran starting.
Clark told RNZ Nights the documents were subject to an Official Information Act (OIA) request.
“Winston Peters has made comments to the extent that he thought that the PM’s office was also in on the release.”
She said he had also taken responsibility that he should have checked this.
But Clark said typically anyone who was a subject of material in an OIA request would be told.
“So sometimes it can be stuff up rather than conspiracy,” she said.
But she questioned where the prime minister’s department was in it all.
“It’s a bit hard to believe that no one in DPMC [Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet] knew that this request had been made,” Clark said. “Why weren’t they following up?”
“I think … people have been caught napping here,” she said.
Luxon’s office said it was surprised to see Peters’ office release the internal discussions to the media, as it was not consulted.
“These emails mischaracterise the PM’s position. As you’d expect, it is the PM’s job to always challenge the advice he receives and, in this case, he sought to test New Zealand’s position against that of Canada and Australia,” a spokesperson for Luxon said.
“The public statements made by the Government reflect the PM’s position. If they didn’t, they would not have been made.
“The decision to release these discussions to the media clearly put politics ahead of the national interest.
“The PM would expect Mr Peters to show better judgement after more than 40 years in politics.”
Clark, who has previously worked with Peters while he was a foreign minster, believed his approach of being prudent and not weighing in on the US side was the right judgement.
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‘As damaging as the Treaty Principles Bill’: Proposed changes to Treaty clauses revealed
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Documents filed with the Waitangi Tribunal have revealed the proposed changes which would set government obligations to the Treaty to no higher standard than to simply “take into account” across nine Acts.
Senior Lecturer in Law at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University Luke Fitzmaurice-Brown (Te Aupōuri) told RNZ the impact of the draft Bill could be as big as the Treaty Principles Bill.
“The effect of what’s being done in limiting all these Treaty clauses to ‘take into account’ could have just as damaging effect on the legal weight of Te Tiriti as the Treaty Principles Bill would have. It’s more technical and so it’s kind of harder, I think, to see through some of the smoke screen of that.”
Practically “take into account”, as opposed to stronger wording such as “give effect to”, would mean Treaty obligations would only be one of a number of considerations for decision makers, he said.
“The other option, which Paul Goldsmith seems to be ignoring, is to say, actually, in all contexts, it should have a higher weight. It should have a higher consideration, like ‘give effect to Te Tiriti.’ So the effect would be to limit, to put a ceiling on the weight that Te Tiriti can be given in any given context, and put a very low ceiling on that.”
The draft Bill stems from the coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First which agreed to conduct a comprehensive review of all legislation that includes ‘The Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi’, and replace all such references with specific words relating to the relevance and application of the Treaty, or repeal the references.
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said over the last 20 years, Parliament had passed a range of laws with all manner of references, sometimes being very vague about what they meant.
Reviewing these would ensure Treaty references were specific and consistent with one another, in the interests of increasing certainty and supporting compliance, he said.
“Some Acts are being reviewed through other processes, and all existing full and final Treaty settlements are being excluded.
“The Advisory Group has completed its review and provided the Government with a variety of recommendations.
“As a first step, the Government has agreed to amend two references to be more specific, and repeal a number of references elsewhere.
“The Government has also agreed a reference to both the Treaty of Waitangi and te Tiriti o Waitangi is preferable and should be used in all relevant provisions going forward.
“We are now consulting with Iwi leaders before introducing legislation. It will also go through a full select committee process where all New Zealanders can have their say, including Māori.”
The Acts in question
A letter dated 2 April, signed by ministers Paul Goldsmith and Shane Jones, to the National Iwi Chairs Forum Pou Tikanga co-chairs Professor Margaret Mutu and Aperahama Edwards set out Cabinet’s decisions on which Acts would be affected by the draft Bill.
Five Acts would have provisions referring to Treaty principles repealed:
- Education and Training Act 2020
- Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2000
- Land Transport Management Act 2003
- Organic Products and Production Act 2023
- Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990
Two Acts would have provisions consolidated and redundant aspects repealed:
- Crown Pastoral Land Act 1998
- Plant Variety Rights Act 2022
Two Acts would be amended to make Treaty Provisions “more specific”:
- Data and Statistics Act 2022
- Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996
The letter was one of a number of documents released to the Waitangi Tribunal as part of an urgent inquiry into government changes in education, including the proposed removal of Treaty clauses in the Education and Training Act.
The difference between Treaty principles and clauses
Fitzmaurice-Brown said there was a long history of New Zealand courts saying that Te Tiriti was not in and of itself legally binding on government, going as far back as the famous Wi Parata v The Bishop of Wellington decision in 1887 where Chief Justice James Prendergast declared the Treaty to be a “simple nullity”.
That attitude changed slightly in 1941 in a case brought by Ngāti Tūwharetoa Ariki Hoani Te Heuheu Tūkino VI to the Privy Council in London which found the Treaty had some legal effect but only if it was written into legislation, he said.
“It overruled the old law, which completely diminished Te Tiriti, but it still placed this limitation on needing to put references to Te Tiriti in other legislation to give it any teeth and that kind of still stands. And so we still have this rule that for Te Tiriti to have any legal teeth, it needs to be referenced in other legislation first, rather than what we could do and just say Te Tiriti itself is directly enforceable.”
Fitzmaurice-Brown said Treaty clauses were all those provisions in law that tolf decision makers exercising any sort of statutory authority how to take into account the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.
Those provisions and the different ways they were worded were how much weight the Treaty was given in any given situation, but the Treaty principles, which the Treaty Principles Bill would have changed, had been developed in laws and in the courts over many years and included rangatiratanga, partnership and active protection among others, he said.
“All of those things are the substantive content of what the Treaty relationship entails and these Treaty clauses are slightly different. They take those substantive things and they say, here’s how much weight you have to give those in any given decision. So, do you have to just kind of have it as one of many considerations, or do you have to really prioritise those, or do those have to be the bottom line?”
Fitzmaurice-Brown said there was a bigger question underlying the debate over this draft Bill, that was the place of Te Tiriti in New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements.
“I’m not sure we need to keep upholding this idea that Te Tiriti itself is not directly enforceable anymore. I think we’ve taken this compromise approach for the last 50 years, really, where actually it’s far more obvious to many people now that Te Tiriti or Waitangi itself is our founding document, should have that constitutional weight, and should be able to be directly enforced by our courts, as constitutional documents are in any other country.”
The draft legislation is not expected to be introduced to the House before early August 2026.
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Former National MP Chris Finlayson calls for ‘war’ on NZ First
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A former high-ranking National Cabinet minister has doubts the coalition will last until the election, urging his former party to “extricate themselves from this grisly coalition and declare war on New Zealand First”.
And Chris Finlayson has doubts the coalition, made up of National, NZ First and ACT, will make it to the election campaign intact.
Tensions between NZ First and National have risen this week, after NZ First leader Winston Peters’ office released internal emails regarding New Zealand’s stance on the US strikes against Iran. They showed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s preference was to support the US action. New Zealand ultimately did not express support, after Peters intervened.
Peters on Thursday said it was a mistake to release the emails without first speaking to Luxon’s office. National accused Peters of putting “ahead of the national interest”, and National deputy leader Nicola Willis called Peters “very, very confused”.
Former National Cabinet minister and Attorney-General Chris Finlayson told Morning Report while he had no reason to doubt Peters that it was a “mistake”, it was a “peculiar set of events”.
“These are the sorts of exchanges that you would not expect to be released under the OIA because there’s a carve-out for this kind of sensitive material.
“And also as to the process, well, it was appalling where you’ve got multiple ministers involved in the creation of emails and documents, you would expect their officers to be consulted. So he says it’s a mistake. And there we have it.”
He said he had “no time” for NZ First, calling the party “an excrescence”.
“Every time any political party, any major political party deals with them, you get that sort of nonsense.”
He said he agreed with former Labour Party Prime Minister Helen Clark that [National and NZ First were “eating one another for votes”].
“I have long maintained that when you’re dealing with New Zealand First, things can go sour very quickly. They are, I think sometimes you refer to people as frenemies, but I wouldn’t even go that far. I think they’re the enemy. And I think the best thing the National Party can do is try and extricate themselves from this grisly coalition and declare war on New Zealand First…
“I wonder whether this thing will go full term. It just seems to me every time New Zealand First is in government, you get these kinds of sideshows. Are they acting in the public good, in the national interest? Well, I don’t think they ever have.
“I think that people are sick of it… Are people interested in this sort of low-level stupidity? They’re more interested in the cost of living, in airfares and questions like that.”
Finlayson declined to comment on what the pros and cons a snap election would hold for National.
“Well, you see, I’m what you call a FIP, a formerly important person, totally washed up on those sorts of major strategic questions, you need really to talk to those who are actively involved in the arena at the present time.”
‘Caught napping’
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who had Peters as her foreign minister for a few years, believed his approach of being prudent and not weighing in on the US side was the right judgement.
But Clark said typically anyone who was a subject of material in an Official Information Act request – as Luxon was in this case – would be told.
“So sometimes it can be stuff up rather than conspiracy,” [ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/593898/winston-peters-didn-t-release-iran-war-stance-emails-to-embarrass-pm-helen-clark she told] RNZ’s Nights.
But she questioned where the prime minister’s department was in it all.
“It’s a bit hard to believe that no one in [Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet] knew that this request had been made,” Clark said. “Why weren’t they following up?”
“I think … people have been caught napping here.”
Willis had confidence in the coalition’s stability – but it came with a caveat: “As long as people uphold the principles of the coalition agreement.”
National’s campaign chair Simeon Brown [ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/593899/national-insists-coalition-is-stable-even-as-cracks-begin-to-show said the coalition was in a good space], “but ultimately our message is that Mr Peters should not be putting politics ahead of the national interest. That’s very clear.”
Former National campaign chair Chris Bishop said the coalition was “a very stable thing, everyone said it would fall apart within a year and here we are six months out from the election and we’re getting things done for New Zealand”.
Former Foreign Minister Phil Goff told Midday Report on Thursday he believed Winston Peters was undermining National, calling the emails’ release [ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/top/593847/winston-peters-release-of-iran-war-emails-no-mistake-former-foreign-minister-phil-goff “no mistake”].
“The fact Luxon [won’t fire Peters] shows his weakness in relation to his coalition partner,” Goff said.
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Cancer Society calls on politicians for fully-funded cervical screening ahead of election
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Cervical cancer survivor Jen Jewell says she is one of the lucky ones – at least, if you can call anyone diagnosed with cancer “lucky”.
Speaking to a packed room at Parliament on Thursday morning, at the launch of the Cancer Society’s election manifesto, she told her story of finding abnormal cells in a smear test, aged 35.
Among the society’s requests, a fully-funded cervical screening programme at a cost of $21 million a year, and delivery on the 90 percent HPV immunisation target by 2030.
Each year, about 175 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 55 die from it.
For Jewell, as for so many others, her diagnosis came as a shock.
“My world dropped out from under me,” she said. “But I was still so lucky. The cancer had been caught early. As soon as they knew what was going on, they told me, ‘It’s not a question of if we cure you, it’s a question of how’.”
In her case, the answer was radiotherapy, followed up with a small amount of chemotherapy.
Her treatment in New Zealand took six months – during which time some of the women she had met through a UK-based support group had not even had a follow-up appointment after finding abnormal cells.
And she now had a two-year-old son, born via a surrogate.
She said if she herself had been born just a few years later, she would have received the HPV vaccine at school, between classes without a second thought.
“When I think about the specialist care, the tests and treatments, the fertility preservation, the bureaucracy of surrogacy, all of which I’m endlessly grateful for, it’s staggering to consider that a simple vaccine could have saved all of that cost and work and time and pain.”
The Cancer Society, in its manifesto, has asked for a switch to a single-dose HPV immunisation schedule as soon as legislation allowed, and for increased funding for HPV immunisation awareness campaigns.
The vaccine also protected from five other cancer types – vaginal and vulval cancers, anal cancer, throat cancer, and penile cancer.
Right now, HPV vaccination rates were sitting at 59 percent.
Nicola Coom, the Cancer Society’s chief executive, said New Zealand had to dream bigger – by comparison, Australia was on track to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035.
“We have the tools, we have the knowledge, but what is required now is the commitment to act with urgency and at scale,” she said.
“If saving lives isn’t compelling enough now, how about the financial benefits? New Zealand spends around $35 million every year treating cervical cancer. For a similar cost, we could eliminate it.”
On Thursday, representatives from the various political parties spoke to their commitments.
Health minister Simeon Brown said an elimination plan was a priority.
“Through the Cancer Control Agency and other health agencies, we’re currently developing a national strategy to guide the system towards eliminating cervical cancer in New Zealand,” he said.
“This is one of the few cancers we have a real opportunity to eliminate, and we’re committed to making progress against this.”
MPs from ACT, the Greens and New Zealand First all threw their support behind early detection and better treatment.
Te Pāti Māori MP Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was not in attendance, and gave her apologies – she said she had been called home, and with two parents in cancer treatment herself, she “wholeheartedly supports this kaupapa”.
Labour’s health spokesperson and former health minister Ayesha Verrall said if Labour got into government, it would introduce free cervical screening “for all who need it”.
She said her party was committed to eliminiation, and its policy of three free GP visits per person would help with early detection.
“I was incredibly proud as Minister of Health to modernise the screening programme based on Bev Lawton’s research to allow HPV self-screening alongside vaccination – Jen, one of the initiatives that will mean cervical cancers like yours will be a thing of the past.”
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Greens tell Luxon to find a spine on US pressure campaign
May 1, 2026
Source: Green Party
The Green Party is calling on the Prime Minister to rule out signing New Zealand up to a US-led military coalition in the Strait of Hormuz.
“Luxon needs to find some spine and tell Washington that we are not for hire. New Zealanders do not want their Government signing up to a foreign war,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.
“The Prime Minister has already had to be walked back once on this conflict by his own Foreign Affairs Minister. He cannot be trusted to hold the line a second time without sustained public pressure.”
“Peters has said that any New Zealand involvement would be conditional on a sustainable ceasefire, but if a ceasefire holds then the case for sending warships is moot. The Government cannot have it both ways.”
“Peace is built through diplomacy, ceasefires and the United Nations, not through another US-led ‘coalition of the willing’.”
“Any decision on military deployment must be debated and voted on in Parliament rather than stitched up around the Cabinet table.”
“New Zealanders deserve a say before our defence force is committed to anyone’s war.”
“Aotearoa is at its best when we stand for something rather than chasing the loudest voice in the room. Luxon should rule this out today and recommit to a foreign policy grounded in peace and international law,” says Davidson.
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Prime Minister declines to offer evidence to back his claim he was mischaracterised in emails
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has declined to offer any evidence to back his side of a conflict with his foreign minister’s office, saying he has “nothing more to add”.
In an interview with RNZ on Friday, Luxon stood firm: “I’ve just told you my side of the story. It’s in the statement.”
Luxon’s statement – issued on Thursday – claimed a bombshell document release from Winston Peters’ office had “mischaracterised” Luxon’s position on the war in Iran.
The published emails – from early March – showed Peters’ team pushing back against the Prime Minister’s “preference for more explicit public support” of the US-led airstrikes.
But in his first media interview on the topic, Luxon denied that had been his “preference” at the time.
He told RNZ he had simply been testing New Zealand’s position – which was to “acknowledge” the strikes – against that of Australia and Canada, which had used the word “support”.
“I challenge the advice I receive,” Luxon said. “I’m pro-New Zealand, not pro-US.”
Luxon said, ultimately, all public government statements reflected his view and would not be issued otherwise: “It’s as simple as that.”
“I’m the prime minister of New Zealand,” he said. “It’s quite right that I test our position versus others… And what we came out with, I fully support. That’s exactly what I believe… otherwise it wouldn’t have been said.”
When releasing the documents to media, a spokesperson for Peters added that Luxon’s suggested course of action had been “imprudent” and “counter to New Zealand’s national interests”.
Peters has not retracted that remark, nor responded to the claims of mischaracterisation, though he has admitted it was a “mistake” not to consult Luxon before releasing the emails.
RNZ lodged a request with Luxon’s office for any documentation which might prove that Peters’ office got the PM’s position wrong.
Asked directly whether he’d release such evidence, Luxon said he had already laid out his version of events.
“I’ve really got nothing more to add.”
Luxon’s Thursday statement also included his strongest criticism yet of Peters, questioning both his judgement and motives.
“The decision to release these discussions to the media clearly put politics ahead of the national interest,” the statement said.
Asked whether Peters therefore remained fit for his role as foreign minister, Luxon repeatedly refused to engage.
“I’m just not getting into it,” Luxon told RNZ. “I’ve said everything I want to say about it.”
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Prime Minister to visit Singapore
April 30, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will depart for Singapore on Sunday for the inaugural Singapore-New Zealand Leadership Forum and meetings with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
“Singapore is one of New Zealand’s most important partners in Southeast Asia, and we back each other when it matters, including as global fuel and supply-chain disruptions put pressure on our economies,” Mr Luxon says.
During the visit, Mr Luxon will witness the signing of the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies, which will help New Zealand and Singapore keep essential trade flowing in times of crisis and supply-chain disruption.
“With a third of New Zealand’s fuel refined in Singapore, this relationship has a direct bearing on New Zealand’s economic security. Fuel is also part of the regional food-security story – diesel underpins New Zealand’s freight, farming and production systems that keep food moving to Singapore across the region.
“I spoke to Prime Minister Wong a few weeks ago on this matter and look forward to speaking again in person.
“The Forum will bring senior government and business leaders together to deepen trade and investment links, strengthen supply chains, and help both countries build greater resilience in a more uncertain world,” Mr Luxon says.
Mr Luxon will also undertake defence and security engagements in Singapore, returning to New Zealand on 6 May.
Minister of Finance Nicola Willis and Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay will accompany the Prime Minister.
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Government acts on regulatory feedback to boost fuel resilience
April 30, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is preparing to remove or suspend regulatory barriers that make it harder for businesses and communities to cope with global fuel shocks, Minister for Regulation David Seymour and Minister for Transport Chris Bishop say.
“New Zealand’s fuel supply is stable. We’re focussed on keeping it that way. There are few things as important to Kiwis as ensuring New Zealand’s fuel supply remains strong,” Mr Seymour says.
“This Government has responded well to the potential of conflict in the Middle East leading to fuel shortages. To build on our response this Government is listening to the people. The situation in the Middle East affects everyone.
“Everyone should have a say on potential edicts issued by the Government which would affect them. Last month we called for businesses, fuel users, freight operators, and the wider public to report any regulatory barriers that might be hindering our response to global fuel uncertainty to the Red Tape Tipline.”
Submissions to the Tipline the Government is refining include:
Allowing some heavy vehicles to carry more per weight per trip, so less trips are required, improving fuel efficiency.
Bringing some license class weight thresholds for zero emission vehicles in line with similar diesel vehicles. For example, some electric utes are heavier than diesel ones, pushing them into a different weight threshold. This means people need a higher-class licence to drive them, which prevents uptake.
Relaxing time and access restrictions for over-dimension vehicles, enabling travel during off-peak time, shorter trips, and fuel savings.
Removing some restrictions on the routes that over-dimension vehicles can make and when they can travel. For example, there are sections of Auckland motorways and toll roads that they are not able to use meaning more fuel is burnt travelling less direct routes.
“We are still in Phase 1 of the National Fuel Response Plan, but we don’t want a repeat of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Doing the work to boost fuel efficiency now helps ensure we can stay in Phase 1 for as long as possible, causing the least disruption to Kiwis,” Mr Seymour says.
“One of the consistent messages from the freight sector is that current weight restrictions – formally known as the Vehicle Dimensions and Mass (VDAM) Rule – are holding back efficiency,” Mr Bishop says.
“In the short term, even small increases in permitted loads could reduce the number of trips needed, saving time, lowering costs, and reducing fuel use.
“We need to balance that with safety and network impacts, but there are sensible changes we can make that will lift productivity without compromising standards.
“Fuel prices are already putting pressure on households and businesses, which is why this work matters. Getting ahead of the problem now helps reduce the impact if global conditions worsen.”
All options are being developed so they can be implemented quickly if the Government moves to Phase 2, and we expect options to be ready by the end of this month if needed. If that becomes less likely, some options could be reworked into more permanent changes to reduce the impact of elevated fuel prices on the economy over the medium to long term.
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Green MP Kahurangi Carter’s overdose bill passes first hurdle
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The mother of a young man who fell to his death while on drugs says legislation now going through Parliament could save lives, and politicians had the “power to make a difference”.
A member’s bill by Green MP Kahurangi Carter passed its first hurdle on Wednesday night. The legislation would prevent low-level drug prosecutions against those who call in suspected overdoses or bad drug reactions.
Shelley O’Dwyer’s son Jacob Gunnell died in 2022 after a negative reaction to LSD and a police statement told her emergency services were not called.
She told RNZ she believes if those with him at the time knew they would not “get in trouble” and called for help, “he could still be with us”.
“How would you feel if you had to live for the rest of your life knowing that you should have actually rang an ambulance and now that person’s passed away,” O’Dwyer said.
The New Zealand Drug Foundation has long called for change in this area, and executive director Sarah Helm said the law change could make a “big difference”.
“New Zealand loses three people every week to completely preventable, unintentional overdose, and that is a huge number of people,” she told RNZ.
Helm said currently people hesitate or fail to ring 111 or call for help in the event of an overdose or acute drug harm situation.
“We know from coronial cases that people do hesitate and that that causes death.”
The law change would “remove that fear of prosecution that stops people from calling for help”, Helm said.
She said this was one of the “key planks” to prevent overdose, and currently there were not enough interventions to do so.
“We can expect to see, unfortunately, more overdose fatalities over the coming years because of the increase of the potency and volatility of the drug market.
“So every intervention we can get in place will help to protect New Zealand from that,” Helm said.
The bill passed its first reading on Wednesday night, with only National and New Zealand First opposed.
ACT’s Todd Stephenson said Carter pulled off a “feat” for a first-term Green MP, “She’s going to get the support of the ACT party on first reading to send this to the select committee.”
Carter’s bill makes narrow amendments to the Misuse of Drugs Act, the Bail Act and the Parole Act.
It specifies someone calling for help during a suspected overdose would not be charged for low level offences such as personal possession or use of drugs, possession of drug utensils, or a breach of parole conditions relating to drug use
The Bill does not protect drug dealing, violent offending or Crimes Act offences and it preserves accountability for serious criminal behaviour.
Ultimately – it is designed to stop people from hesitating if they are in doubt.
Carter, speaking first during the debate, said normally when someone calls an ambulance to save a life, “they’re considered a hero”.
“When someone is trying to help their friend experiencing an overdose – that should remain the case.”
Labour’s Camilla Belich spoke in support, referencing evidence by the NZ Drug Foundation highlighting witnesses hesitancy to call for help as a contributing factor in drug deaths.
She said that evidence showed there was a “need” for the Bill.
“This is not about providing avenues for people to avoid arrest in cases of serious crime,” Belich added.
Speaking for ACT, Stephenson said under the current settings it was “sometimes unclear” if you reach out for help what the consequences were.
He said he wanted to make sure that when something does go wrong, people do not hesistate in calling emergency services, “because if you can get help quickly, drug overdoses can be attended to and people can actually survive”.
“It does actually matter how quickly people get medical attention.”
He emphasised it was not a “soft on crime” bill.
Speaking for Te Pāti Māori, Oriini Kaipara said for too long “our laws have created silence where there should have been action, they’ve created hesitation where there should have been urgency”.
She also said that Māori were almost three times more likely to die from an accidental overdose than non-Māori, and highlighted that Māori were “overpoliced, overcharged and over-represented in convictions for low level drug offences”.
“This bill directly addresses inequity.”
New Zealand First’s Casey Costello raised concerns about the Bill, while acknowledging the wider societal issue.
“It is important that we communicate the need to always seek help.
“I think it is a very sad indictment on our society that we have a message that is taken up by anyone, that they would defer or refuse to call help on the risk of a low level drug offence. I hope that we are a better society than that.”
However, Costello said in her experience it was not fear of prosecution that prevented people from seeking help, but a lack of knowledge, awareness and appreciation of the severity and seriousness of people’s conditions.
“I challenge the idea of legislating out discretion for police officers. For anyone who is involved in these situations, I have more faith in our police officers than I think is demonstrated here.”
She said it was not a law of clarity, but a law of complexity, and asked who the discretion would apply to in a particular situation.
National MP Rima Nakhle said her party was not supporting the Bill, “not because we’re politicking” or because the party did not care about O’Dwyer’s experience.
Nakhle said perceptions mattered, and it mattered if the government was seen to say, “someone can escape criminal prosecution because they thought about themselves more than thinking about that person that was overdosing and could die.”
Fellow National MP Sam Uffindell said police do routinely use discretion on minor posession in instances where lifesaving help is sought.
“Health services treat anyone in a crisis without refusing them or without billing.”
The Bill would now be considered further by the Health Select Committee, where the public would also have an opportunity to have their say.
O’Dwyer had been shocked to learn her son had taken drugs.
At 24 years old, she said Gunnell had “everything going for him”.
She described him as happy, social, positive, entrepreneurial, and fit: a Les Mills instructor and a team leader at a council gym in Auckland. She also said he was a great cook.
O’Dwyer learnt Gunnell had an adverse reaction to LSD. Reports later told her he was “all hot and flustered and he didn’t look well”.
“On CCTV, we found out later on that he’d run across the road at Symonds Street, and he just basically jumped off Symonds Street Bridge,” she said.
She later had to identify his body at the morgue, “I was in total shock.”
“It’s like an out of body experience.
“You see it in the movies, you see it on the news and – it’s just the worst thing right, for any parent to live through that and having to live it every day.
“It was just so sudden and tragic.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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