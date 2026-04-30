Two people killed, another seriously injured after truck and car crash near Kinleith

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Two people have died after a car and truck collided near Kinleith, south of Tokoroa on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 9pm last night.

Police said two people were found dead at the scene and another had serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and enquires were ongoing, police said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand