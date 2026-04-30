Police probe how salt ended up in baby formula at Dunedin Hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Police are investigating how salt ended up in formula given to a baby at Dunedin Hospital.

Officers tested the formula and spoke to hospital staff following the report in September last year.

Detective Constable Darrin Healy said the infant drank a small amount of the formula before refusing any more, prompting their parent to taste it themselves.

“A range of enquiries have been undertaken, including scientific testing on the formula and the raw powder, as well as enquiries with staff at the hospital,” he said.

“The foreign substance was confirmed as salt.”

Healy said there was no report or evidence of any other infant drinking the same product.

He said police were keeping an open mind about what might have happened.

Health New Zealand southern group director of operations Craig Ashton said the agency acknowledged the seriousness of the concerns raised and the distress caused.

“Investigations have been carried out both internally by Health New Zealand and through a formal investigation by New Zealand police,” he said.

“As this matter remains under active police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand