JOMOO, China’s No.1 and a Global Top-3 Bathroom Brand, Debuts in Hong Kong

Source: Media Outreach

With Leisure Plus, Redefining Hong Kong’s Bathroom Experience Through AI

Smart Toilets and Bathroom Cabinets for a New Era of Intelligent Living

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2026 – As urban life in Hong Kong places growing emphasis on efficiency, health and space utilisation, a truly future-facing bathroom brand has officially arrived. Leisure Plus Building Products Company Limited, which has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly three decades, has officially announced its appointment as the Hong Kong sole agent for global bathroom leader JOMOO. Together, the two companies are bringing world-renowned premium smart bathroom products to the Hong Kong market, using JOMOO’s leading AI-powered digital technology to deliver innovative bathroom solutions tailored to the city’s unique living environment. This partnership not only marks the arrival of a heavyweight international brand in Hong Kong’s bathroom market, but also signals a new AI-driven era for local homes and commercial spaces.

For Hong Kong people, the bathroom has never been a purely functional space. Within a limited footprint, it carries cleansing, grooming, care, storage, and the rhythm of how each day begins and ends. Space is compact, humidity is high, storage must be efficient, and expectations for the user experience keep rising. JOMOO’s arrival in Hong Kong answers the city’s pursuit of efficiency, comfort, health and aesthetics with world-leading AI bathroom technology. The brand is also introducing several smart toilets and innovative bathroom mirror cabinets for their Hong Kong debut, showing how bathroom AI can move from concept into daily life and become a real part of improving everyday living.

Leisure Plus Building Products said: “Bringing JOMOO to Hong Kong reflects Leisure Plus’s deep insight into the future of living. We see Hong Kong’s premium bathroom market moving beyond traditional hardware into a new stage that combines smart technology, health management, space integration and sensory experience. By partnering with JOMOO, Leisure Plus is bringing globally leading AI smart bathroom technology to Hong Kong, not only adding an international-calibre brand to the market, but also redefining daily life through technology, enabling the bathroom to evolve from a single-function space into a core living space that delivers comfort, efficiency and wellness value.”

JOMOO: Reshaping the Bathroom Experience with AI and Unrivalled Global Leadership

Founded in 1990, JOMOO has long ranked No.1 in China’s bathroom industry and among the world’s top three. With technology-driven bathroom living at its core, the brand combines R&D, intelligent manufacturing and innovative design, and is committed to redefining premium living through AI. As the pioneer behind the “AI BATH” scene-based brand, JOMOO breaks away from conventional product thinking with pioneering motorised flip-and-discharge cleansing technology that significantly improves performance while achieving library-level quietness. Combined with AI robotic self-cleaning and contact-free health sensing technologies, it deeply integrates artificial intelligence, biosensing and everyday bathroom use, delivering more proactive and thoughtful health support for users.

In this high-profile move into Hong Kong, JOMOO is guided by the strategy “Tech Bathroom, Global JOMOO”, bringing not only products but also a lifestyle upgrade powered by AI. Tailored to Hong Kong’s compact and humid living environment, the brand offers smart, space-saving and health-enhancing bathroom solutions, helping lift the overall standard of bathroom living in the city.

From Smart Toilets to Bathroom Cabinets: A Powerful New AI Bathroom Lineup Arrives in Hong Kong

G06 and G08 Smart Digital Toilets

In Hong Kong’s space-constrained homes, bathroom spaces often face multiple challenges, including limited room, humidity and restricted functionality. Tailored specifically for Hong Kong homes, JOMOO is introducing two flagship smart toilets and one smart bathroom cabinet that use AI-powered digital technology to resolve the tension between space and functionality in one stroke, bringing consumers a world-leading premium smart bathroom experience. The G06 Smart Digital Toilet is an entry choice that balances intelligence, comfort and practicality, while the G08 Smart Digital Toilet comes with an upgraded digital display and a more comprehensive smart feature set, taking comfort, convenience and technology to a new level.

To address the common problem of compact bathrooms in Hong Kong, both products are equipped with features such as “triple foot-sensing control”, “smart wireless control” and “auto-flush on departure”. Users do not need to twist sideways or make unnecessary movements, and can enjoy a freer, smoother toilet experience even in narrower bathroom spaces. With an IPX4 water-resistance rating, the products also handle Hong Kong’s humid environment with ease, delivering reassurance and durability in everyday use.

Product highlights:

– Triple foot-sensing control with automatic lid opening for elegant use even in narrow spaces

– AI smart temperature sensing and adjustment for lasting comfort

– High-definition digital display showing water and seat temperature at a glance

– Multiple cleansing modes with antibacterial nozzle and warm-air drying system

– Soft-glow night light and backup flushing during power outages

– IPX4 high-efficiency water resistance for humid environments

Pricing:

– G06 Smart Digital Toilet:

Original price HK$5,980; promotional price HK$4,980

– G08 Smart Digital Toilet:

Original price HK$8,580; promotional price HK$5,980

Revolutionary Smart Bathroom Cabinet: VERA Jinci Series

Addressing the core issue of limited bathroom space in Hong Kong’s mainstream residential developments, JOMOO will soon launch the suspended VERA Jinci Series Smart Bathroom Cabinet. Powered by AI technology, it integrates three major functions – beauty-product preservation, dedicated wash care, and smart mirror features – so that every inch of space delivers greater value and daily routines become more precise, smoother and more relaxed, completely reinventing the bathroom experience.

Product highlights:

– 998x532x1900mm suspended golden-ratio structure with zero hygiene blind spots

– Built-in cosmetics fridge with AI-controlled constant temperature and humidity for skincare freshness

– Built-in 0.8kg mini drum washer with six cleansing modes tailored for small items

– Mirror with touch-control natural-light ambience and one-touch defogging

– High colour-rendering mirror for true-to-tone makeup application

– Moisture-resistant eco solid-wood body suited to Hong Kong’s maritime climate

The VERA Jinci Series Smart Bathroom Cabinet is scheduled to officially launch in Hong Kong in mid-2026. Consumers will be able to experience its intelligent features firsthand at JOMOO’s Hong Kong experience store. (Price to be announced)

https://leisureplushk.com/

Hashtag: #JOMOO #LeisurePlus #SmartBathroom

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