Gen Z is outsourcing hard conversations to AI – Why it matters

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Around 2am on a Monday, Emily received a text from a fellow student, Patrick, whom she had gone on a blind date with two days earlier. The pair are juniors at Yale University who were set up by mutual friends. They requested anonymity so CNN agreed to change their names to protect their privacy.

“Hey Emily! I hope your half-marathon went well — I’m sure you crushed it,” Patrick wrote with a winky-face emoji. “Okay, bear with me here — I’m not the best at this kind of thing, but here goes.”

In a six-paragraph-long text, Patrick said he would like to “hang out more — whether it’s just as friends or whatever it was we were this weekend.” He added that he wasn’t “looking for anything too serious right now.”

Why is Gen Z struggling with socialisation? Researchers say it could be a combination of digital culture and the pandemic.

Getty/Metro

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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