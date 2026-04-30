Economy – Senior Trans-Tasman leaders convene to address fuel disruption and strengthen economic resilience – BusinessNZ

Source: BusinessNZ



The Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) held a high-level industry roundtable on Friday 24 April to address ongoing fuel supply challenges. The session took place alongside the official bilateral meeting between the Hon Dr Jim Chalmers MP, Treasurer of Australia, and the Hon Nicola Willis, Minister of Finance of New Zealand.

The discussion convened business leaders from the energy, aviation, agriculture, transport, retail, technology, cybersecurity and banking sectors. These industries, central to supply chain operations, shared insights on managing rising costs and maintaining the delivery of essential services despite current fuel availability pressures. The high-powered chief executives of Ampol, Z Energy, Air New Zealand, Qantas, Federated Farmers, National Farmers Federation, HW Richardson, Team Global Express, Woolworths, CyberCX, ASB and the Australian Banking Association all participated in the dialogue with the Australian Treasurer and New Zealand Minister of Finance

The roundtable identified a strong alignment between the two nations, noting that businesses in both Australia and New Zealand are facing consistent challenges. Participants emphasised that this shared experience presents a clear opportunity for closer trans-Tasman coordination to strengthen long-term energy resilience and prepare for future economic shocks.

John Paitaridis, ANZLF Co-Chair (Australia), said:

“This was a unique and timely meeting, bringing together the Australian Treasurer, New Zealand Finance Minister and business leaders from both countries across the sectors most directly affected by the current fuel crisis. It created an important platform to explore practical opportunities for deeper cooperation and coordinated action.”

Greg Lowe, ANZLF Co-Chair (New Zealand), added:

“This dialogue underscored the value of close trans-Tasman collaboration. By aligning our efforts and sharing expertise, we can strengthen resilience across our economies and respond more effectively to the challenges posed by the fuel crisis.”

The Hon Dr Jim Chalmers MP, Australian Treasurer, commented:

“Australia and New Zealand are working closely together to strengthen fuel security and supply chains across the Tasman, because it’s in the interest of both our countries. By coordinating our efforts and staying closely connected to industry, we can better understand the challenges they’re facing and respond in a way that supports resilience across our region.”

The Hon Nicola Willis, New Zealand Minister of Finance, stated: “New Zealand and Australia have one of the closest economic relationships in the world. Stronger integration means greater resilience during global shocks, more trade, more investment, and more opportunities for businesses and workers in both countries.”

The ANZLF will continue to facilitate this government-to-business dialogue to support economic integration and ensure both nations remain resilient against global supply chain disruptions.