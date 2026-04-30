‘Despicable’ – Advocate reacts to alleged thefts from patients

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Finn Blackwell

A patient advocate has described alleged thefts from those undergoing treatment in hospital as despicable.

Police arrested the 30-year-old woman after an alleged stealing spree in hospitals across Auckland and Waikato.

Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager Acting Inspector CJ Miles says they’re aware of 16 offences committed between 12 January and 24 March, describing the thefts as predatory.

Police claim the woman stole credit cards from patients bedsides, using them to make $50,000 worth of purchases, as well as taking personal items.

Do you know more? Email finn.blackwell@rnz.co.nz

Miles said the offending exacerbated the existing hardship of the victims.

Chair of Patient Voice, Malcolm Mulholland, told RNZ the thefts were unheard of.

“I can’t say I’ve ever heard of a case like this,” he said.

“To me, it’s one of the most despicable acts any human being could carry out, by preying on our most vulnerable in their time of need.”

Mulholland said security in hospitals was often focused on the emergency department, being open late at night and to those who could be under the influence or experiencing mental distress.

“We don’t tend to think about people actually having personal property stolen from their bedside,” he said.

While hospitals may want to increase security, patient privacy had to be ensured, Mulholland said.

“They’re having some pretty personal things done, and really the only people the patients should be interacting with apart from family are nurses, doctors, clinicians, rather than security guards,” he said.

“I do think there is a case for an increased security guard presence, again especially late at night.

“Maybe that would go some way towards detracting from people thinking about stealing from patients.”

RNZ approached Health NZ to ask if it was concerned about the alleged offending and if it believed more could be done to address patient security while in hospital.

Health NZ did not respond by deadline.

The woman is expected to appear in Waitākere District Court in May, charged with six counts of burglary, one of property theft, and nine charges over the use of stolen credit cards.

She was also awaiting sentencing on seventeen theft related charges from open homes across the Waitematā District last year.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand