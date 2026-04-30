Asahi Super Dry Unveils the Next Chapter in Light Beer with Dry Crystal Across Hong Kong and Taiwan

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2026 – Japan’s number one selling beer brandhas unveiled a major evolution of its, introducingin Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland andin Taiwan, 3.5% ABV. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of living a full and active life, Dry Crystal offers less sugar than Asahi Super Dry beer, while delivering the same iconic Super Dry taste. Now available in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan markets, the renewed Dry Crystal represents Asahi Super Dry’s continued commitment to providing consumers with carefully crafted and mindful drinking options without compromising on taste.

Dry Crystal is crafted for uncompromised enjoyment, available as zero sugar in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland and as low sugar in Taiwan, showcasing Asahi Super Dry’s commitment to meeting consumers’ needs for more mindful drinking options. (The above is a promotional image from Hong Kong)

Two years after its groundbreaking debut, this lighter innovation in beer is set to redefine mindful indulgence with enhanced functional benefits. The upgraded Dry Crystal maintains the standards of the iconic Super Dry taste while matching the modern consumer’s desire for a more balanced and mindful lifestyle. This represents Asahi Super Dry’s unwavering commitment to anticipating and exceeding consumer expectations, proving that superior taste and active lifestyle are not mutually exclusive, but perfectly harmonious.

Uncompromised living meets Japanese excellence: Award-winning star Ryusei Yokohama leads the era of “New Moderation”

Dry Crystal offers a smarter choice for those who refuse to compromise – delivering the crisp, refreshing notes of their favorite beer while enabling an active, balanced lifestyle. This campaign, which showcases the new evolution of Dry Crystal, features brand ambassador Ryusei Yokohama. It also represents a lifestyle movement born from the philosophy of a brand ambassador who truly lives it. One of Japan’s top talents, Yokohama has earned critical acclaim, box-office success, and prestigious awards for his performances in movies like Shōtai (2024) and Kokuhō (2025). This partnership marks Yokohama’s first tie-up with an alcohol brand.

Dry Crystal powers Ryusei Yokohama’s life in motion

In the newest promotional video for the new Dry Crystal – the first-ever dedicated campaign video shot in Japan specifically for audiences in Taiwan and Hong Kong – values of balance, intentional choice, and living without compromise are portrayed through Ryusei Yokohama himself, naturally overlapping with Dry Crystal’s promise. The campaign showcases his dynamic daily rhythm, from intense training sessions to creative work on set.

In each scene, Dry Crystal becomes Yokohama’s natural choice. Its lighter formulation delivers the authentic Asahi Super Dry taste while supporting peak performance, resonating with the growing new moderation movement that values choice and balance.

Hong Kong and Taiwan are key markets for Dry Crystal, and this campaign film reflects this. The video is produced specifically for these audiences, rather than adapting to a global notion. Japan is a strategic choice for shooting the film, as it allows for conveying the connection to the Asahi brand, which very closely resonates with consumers in the two markets. By creating a compelling narrative for Hong Kong and Taiwan audiences, Asahi Super Dry signals a deeper market commitment, sharper cultural relevance, and greater media flexibility.

The new Dry Crystal is available in supermarkets, online and select restaurants across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. For more information about the new Asahi Super Dry, please visit (https://www.asahisuperdry.com/).

Hashtag: #AsahiSuperDry

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