Appeal for information following crash, Avonside

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison:

Police investigating a crash in Christchurch at the start of April are seeking witnesses to the crash to assist with our enquiries.

At 5:40pm on 1 April, Police were called to a crash involving a car and an electric motorbike on Woodham Road, Avonside between England Street and Patten Street.

One person sustained serious injuries in the crash, the car involved, believed to be a silver-coloured vehicle, had left the scene upon Police arrival.

Police would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the crash, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash, or a silver vehicle in or around the area at the time of the crash.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact 105, either over the phone or online, and reference the file number 260404/2947.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI