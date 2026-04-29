Three intense calamities inspired NZ writer Elizabeth Knox

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

In 2009, writer Elizabeth Knox experienced a series of calamities.

Her older sister Jo was hospitalised with a psychotic break, her brother-in-law was killed in Rarotonga, deliberately struck by a vehicle, and her mother was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The rapid chain of events compelled her to write about them in her new memoir, Night, Ma.

Elizabeth Knox.

Ebony Lamb Photography

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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