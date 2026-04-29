Tech – LogicMonitor defines the autonomous IT era with AI that sees, reasons, and acts

Source: LogicMonitor

Unified platform delivers complete visibility, contextual AI, and governed action across the digital environment

Sydney, Australia, April 29, 2026: LogicMonitor®, the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, today announced a major expansion of its unified platform, strengthening the operational foundation for Autonomous IT in Australia, New Zealand, and globally.

Enterprise systems now span infrastructure, cloud, SaaS, Internet dependencies, applications, and digital experience. They generate more signals than teams can interpret and move faster than manual response can match. Most organisations are still operating across fragmented tools, persistent blind spots, and AI that surfaces more noise than action. What is at stake is resilience, revenue, and customer trust.

Autonomous IT is the next operating model for enterprise systems. LogicMonitor is delivering it now.

Defining a new operating model for IT

For years, the industry has layered on more visibility. Monitoring became observability. Observability became AIOps. Each step helped teams see more, but the operating model itself didn’t change.

Most systems still depend on humans to connect the dots, decide what matters, and take action across disconnected tools. As environments grow more complex, that model breaks down.

LogicMonitor’s latest innovations are built for a different model. One where systems do not just report what is happening, but understand impact and trigger action within enterprise guardrails. Autonomous IT requires visibility, context, and action working together. LogicMonitor brings all three together in a single platform.

From systems that report to systems that respond

This shift is already taking shape across the platform. Organisations can now understand performance across the full digital environment, from infrastructure through the Internet to the end-user experience. Issues that once appeared as isolated symptoms can now be identified earlier and understood in the context of the services, dependencies, and user journeys they affect. Visibility is no longer trapped in disconnected layers. Blind spots begin to disappear.

This expanded visibility is strengthened by the deep integration of Catchpoint’s digital experience and Internet performance capabilities into the platform. By connecting infrastructure telemetry with real user experience and Internet dependencies, LogicMonitor provides a more complete and actionable view of performance across the entire digital ecosystem.

At the same time, AI moves beyond summarising alerts to reasoning across telemetry, topology, and operational systems to explain what is actually happening, what matters most, and what teams should do next. Instead of surfacing more signals, it surfaces meaning. This allows teams to prioritise based on real impact and act with greater confidence.

When action is required, the platform can respond directly. Remediation workflows can be executed automatically and orchestrated across existing tools, with the governance, auditability, and control required for enterprise environments. What once required manual coordination across teams can now happen as part of the system itself.

All of this operates within a single platform, with one data model and one intelligence layer, enabling organisations to move beyond fragmented toolsets and toward one unified system for digital operations.

From vision to operational reality

“Enterprise systems now move too fast and span too many dependencies for humans to remain the integration layer between disconnected tools,” said Garth Fort, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “LogicMonitor is turning observability into action with AI that understands context, works within guardrails, and helps enterprises operate with greater resilience, confidence, and control.”

For enterprises already operating at scale, that shift is becoming tangible.

“As our digital environment has grown more complex, the real challenge is understanding what matters and acting on it with speed and confidence,” said Jason Chan, AVP of Network, Collaboration & Observability Services at Merck.