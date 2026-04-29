Person hurt as blaze tears through large industrial building

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Ken Cox

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that tore through a Timaru industrial premises this morning.

One person was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Fire and Emergency was called to the fire in High Street shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Firefighters found the building engulfed in flames, with 10 crews called to help.

Supplied / Ken Cox

A nearby business owner, Ken Cox from Coxy’s Panel Repairs, said the fire was huge.

“The flames were probably a couple of metres above the roof from what I could see,” he said.

A stack of 205 litre metal drums exploded and loud popping reverberated across the area, Cox said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was fully out by 3.45pm this afternoon and the building handed back to its owner.

RNZ / Louis Dunham

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand